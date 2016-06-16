Travel

This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 17:16

There literally is not a day that goes by when you don't hop onto the internet and see a reality star flaunting their tanned bod sunning themselves in an exotic location. It doesn't even matter what time of year it is, they'll be doing it.

So if you're sick of seeing them partying it up in Marbella or sunning themselves in Barbados, then why not go on the hunt for them and see them IRL.

If that's your bag, babes, then we know exactly where you can find them...

Marbella, Spain...

Plazaaa 💗 • • Thankyou @ashleigh.hair for my hair - Wearing @bahimibeachwear & @misspap heels ☀️✨

A post shared by A M B E R 👑 (@amberturnerx) on

Who goes: Mark Wright, Megan McKenna and all the TOWIE lot, Tulisa, Danielle Lloyd

Stay at: Sisu Boutique Hotel, H10 Andulucia Plaza, Hotel Marbella Club

Eat and drink at: Ocean Club, La Sala, Nicki Beach, Pangea and TIBU

Ibiza, Spain...

Ibiza 2016

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Who goes: Charlotte Crosby, Chloe Ferry, Holly Hagan, Jess Wright, Katie Salmon, Millie Mackintosh, Lydia Bright and the MIC cast are filming there this Summer

Stay at: Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel

Eat and drink at: Pacha, Nikki Beach, Blue Marlin, Ocean Beach, STK

Dubai, UAE...

Wishing I was back in Dubai in my beaut @bahimibeachwear bikini ❤️☀️😎☺️🌊🛥

A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on

Who goes: Joey Essex, Sam Faiers, Made In Chelsea cast, Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Kate Wright, Paris Hilton

Stay at: The Palm, Atlantis – literally everyone has stayed here

Eat and drink at: Mahiki, Buddha Bar, Toko, Cle

Los Angeles, USA...

Evening run up the Californian hills !! What a beautiful part of the world !! @umbro

A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on

Who goes: Steph Pratt, Mark Wright, Lauren Conrad, Real Housewives, The Kardashians, Sam Faiers, Kendall Jenner

Stay at: SLS Hotel, Chateau Marmont, Beverly Hills Hotel

Eat and drink at: The Nice Guy, Catch, Soho House, EP, Nobu Malibu

Barbados...

🌴 island life 🌴

A post shared by Lucy Watson (@lucywatson) on

Who goes: George Shelley, Chloe Green, Jess Woodley, Lucy Watson and James Dunmore, Jamie Laing

Stay at: Sandy Lane Hotel, The House

Eat and drink at: Daphne’s, Cin Cin By The Sea, Lonestar

London...

Waking up with a view 🕰

A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on

Who goes: Megan McKenna, Spencer Matthews, Vicky Pattison, Lucy Watson, Charlotte Crosby, Stephen Bear

Stay at: The Soho Hotel, The Langham, Claridges

Eat and drink at: Nobu, Chiltern Firehouse, Mahiki, Bluebird,

Maldives...

Life through rose tinted glasses 💗. _________________________ You don't need the rose tinted specs here at @luxsouthari as everything is beautiful 😍. Today I tanned in my @pretty__pink__princess best fit bikinis girls 😘🌴☀️👙

Who goes: Ferne McCann, Lucy Watson, Steph Pratt, Louise Thompson, Mark Wright

Stay at: LUX* South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru

Eat and drink at: The hotels' restaurants and bars are great for celeb spotting

Cape Verde...

I miss the sun already! Cape Verde Sal Island was beautiful, I recommend it to the ground! Bikini from @misspap 😍👌🏽 #OlivesOutfits

Who goes: Katie Price, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, Danielle Lloyd, Lydia Bright

Stay at: Melia Dunas

Eat and drink at: Bikini Beach Club

The Hamptons, USA...

I missed my Hamptons glam duo @joycebonelli and @thescottycunha

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Who goes: The Kardashians, Scott Disick, Real Housewives, Farrah Abraham

Stay at: Most people rent a ‘Hamptons house’ but celebs have also been spotted at The American Hotel

Eat and drink at: 1OAK, Kobe Beach Club, Dune, Surf Lodge

 

For more bikini babes, check out the cheekiest reality star belfies below...

