This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer

There literally is not a day that goes by when you don't hop onto the internet and see a reality star flaunting their tanned bod sunning themselves in an exotic location. It doesn't even matter what time of year it is, they'll be doing it.

So if you're sick of seeing them partying it up in Marbella or sunning themselves in Barbados, then why not go on the hunt for them and see them IRL.

If that's your bag, babes, then we know exactly where you can find them...

Marbella, Spain...

Who goes: Mark Wright, Megan McKenna and all the TOWIE lot, Tulisa, Danielle Lloyd

Stay at: Sisu Boutique Hotel, H10 Andulucia Plaza, Hotel Marbella Club

Eat and drink at: Ocean Club, La Sala, Nicki Beach, Pangea and TIBU

Ibiza, Spain...

Ibiza 2016 Ibiza 2016 A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Jul 18, 2016 at 12:27pm PDT

Who goes: Charlotte Crosby, Chloe Ferry, Holly Hagan, Jess Wright, Katie Salmon, Millie Mackintosh, Lydia Bright and the MIC cast are filming there this Summer

Stay at: Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel

Eat and drink at: Pacha, Nikki Beach, Blue Marlin, Ocean Beach, STK

Dubai, UAE...

Who goes: Joey Essex, Sam Faiers, Made In Chelsea cast, Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Kate Wright, Paris Hilton

Stay at: The Palm, Atlantis – literally everyone has stayed here

Eat and drink at: Mahiki, Buddha Bar, Toko, Cle

Los Angeles, USA...

Who goes: Steph Pratt, Mark Wright, Lauren Conrad, Real Housewives, The Kardashians, Sam Faiers, Kendall Jenner

Stay at: SLS Hotel, Chateau Marmont, Beverly Hills Hotel

Eat and drink at: The Nice Guy, Catch, Soho House, EP, Nobu Malibu

Barbados...

🌴 island life 🌴 🌴 island life 🌴 A post shared by Lucy Watson (@lucywatson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:38am PST

Who goes: George Shelley, Chloe Green, Jess Woodley, Lucy Watson and James Dunmore, Jamie Laing

Stay at: Sandy Lane Hotel, The House

Eat and drink at: Daphne’s, Cin Cin By The Sea, Lonestar

London...

Who goes: Megan McKenna, Spencer Matthews, Vicky Pattison, Lucy Watson, Charlotte Crosby, Stephen Bear

Stay at: The Soho Hotel, The Langham, Claridges

Eat and drink at: Nobu, Chiltern Firehouse, Mahiki, Bluebird,

Maldives...

Who goes: Ferne McCann, Lucy Watson, Steph Pratt, Louise Thompson, Mark Wright

Stay at: LUX* South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru

Eat and drink at: The hotels' restaurants and bars are great for celeb spotting

Cape Verde...

Who goes: Katie Price, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, Danielle Lloyd, Lydia Bright

Stay at: Melia Dunas

Eat and drink at: Bikini Beach Club

The Hamptons, USA...

Who goes: The Kardashians, Scott Disick, Real Housewives, Farrah Abraham

Stay at: Most people rent a ‘Hamptons house’ but celebs have also been spotted at The American Hotel

Eat and drink at: 1OAK, Kobe Beach Club, Dune, Surf Lodge

