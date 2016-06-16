This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer
There literally is not a day that goes by when you don't hop onto the internet and see a reality star flaunting their tanned bod sunning themselves in an exotic location. It doesn't even matter what time of year it is, they'll be doing it.
So if you're sick of seeing them partying it up in Marbella or sunning themselves in Barbados, then why not go on the hunt for them and see them IRL.
If that's your bag, babes, then we know exactly where you can find them...
Marbella, Spain...
Who goes: Mark Wright, Megan McKenna and all the TOWIE lot, Tulisa, Danielle Lloyd
Stay at: Sisu Boutique Hotel, H10 Andulucia Plaza, Hotel Marbella Club
Eat and drink at: Ocean Club, La Sala, Nicki Beach, Pangea and TIBU
Ibiza, Spain...
Who goes: Charlotte Crosby, Chloe Ferry, Holly Hagan, Jess Wright, Katie Salmon, Millie Mackintosh, Lydia Bright and the MIC cast are filming there this Summer
Stay at: Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel
Eat and drink at: Pacha, Nikki Beach, Blue Marlin, Ocean Beach, STK
Dubai, UAE...
Who goes: Joey Essex, Sam Faiers, Made In Chelsea cast, Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Kate Wright, Paris Hilton
Stay at: The Palm, Atlantis – literally everyone has stayed here
Eat and drink at: Mahiki, Buddha Bar, Toko, Cle
Los Angeles, USA...
Who goes: Steph Pratt, Mark Wright, Lauren Conrad, Real Housewives, The Kardashians, Sam Faiers, Kendall Jenner
Stay at: SLS Hotel, Chateau Marmont, Beverly Hills Hotel
Eat and drink at: The Nice Guy, Catch, Soho House, EP, Nobu Malibu
Barbados...
Who goes: George Shelley, Chloe Green, Jess Woodley, Lucy Watson and James Dunmore, Jamie Laing
Stay at: Sandy Lane Hotel, The House
Eat and drink at: Daphne’s, Cin Cin By The Sea, Lonestar
London...
Who goes: Megan McKenna, Spencer Matthews, Vicky Pattison, Lucy Watson, Charlotte Crosby, Stephen Bear
Stay at: The Soho Hotel, The Langham, Claridges
Eat and drink at: Nobu, Chiltern Firehouse, Mahiki, Bluebird,
Maldives...
Who goes: Ferne McCann, Lucy Watson, Steph Pratt, Louise Thompson, Mark Wright
Stay at: LUX* South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru
Eat and drink at: The hotels' restaurants and bars are great for celeb spotting
Cape Verde...
Who goes: Katie Price, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, Danielle Lloyd, Lydia Bright
Stay at: Melia Dunas
Eat and drink at: Bikini Beach Club
The Hamptons, USA...
Who goes: The Kardashians, Scott Disick, Real Housewives, Farrah Abraham
Stay at: Most people rent a ‘Hamptons house’ but celebs have also been spotted at The American Hotel
Eat and drink at: 1OAK, Kobe Beach Club, Dune, Surf Lodge
