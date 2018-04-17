This Unicorn Themed Inflatable Park is Straight Outta Your Dreams
More pastel shades than you shake a glitter stick at.
Monday, July 16, 2018 - 10:15
If unicorns are you know, your thing, then you’re probably gonna want to visit The Philippines this summer, because just 2.5 hours from Manila lies a magical place, and it’s called - no, not Toys’R’Us Toys’R’Us Toys’R’Us - it’s called Inflatable Island.
Floating on the waters of Subic Bay, Lower Kakaklan, the pastel-hued dream world is quite possibly the most instagram-friendly destination of all time ever, with 21 inflatable obstacles all connected by - you guessed it - more inflatables.
That includes a giant tarzan swim and slide, jumping pillow, wobbly bridge, slippery slopes, a trampoline, a FLOATING CINEMA and so, so much more.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Biv4wYxncPX/?taken-by=inflatableisland
For those who prefer to watch others tumble about on unstable (but pretty) surfaces, there’s also the Bali Lounge - complete with pale pink beanbags of joy.
Once you’ve actually shelled out on getting to The Philippines it’s not spenny either: a full-day will only set you back around 15 quid.
Can anybody say hen-do of dreams? Now, if we could only find a fiance….
By Lizzie Cox
Latest News
Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Horrific
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Finally Reveals Her Mystery Boyfriend
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly In Couple's Therapy
Cardi B, The Carters Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations!
Marnie Simpson Officially Responds Following News Of Her 'Split' From Casey Johnson
Dear Ariana Grande, What On Earth Do The Screaming Beavers In The ‘God Is A Woman’ Music Video Mean?
Holly Hagan Proves She Has Abs Of Steel After Haters Accuse Her Of Using Photoshop
Did G-Eazy Break Up With Halsey For Demi Lovato?
6 Quotes From Influential Transgender People That Will Make You Think
The Photo Series Challenging What It Means To Be Non-Binary
Charlotte Crosby Accidentally Flashes MAJOR Bum Cheek As She Performs Gymnastics In Teeny Dress
8 Acts We Loved At Lovebox 2018
Drake Hits Up Fire In The Booth And Freestyles About His Son, Success & Status
Marnie Simpson Talks Baby Plans: 'I'm Not On Contraception'
5 Reasons Why Serena Williams Should Be Your Fitness Icon
Is This Why Miley Cyrus Just Deleted Her Entire Instagram?
This Unicorn Themed Inflatable Park is Straight Outta Your Dreams
Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner After She's Slated For Being Called 'Self-Made' By Forbes
To Paris on the Cheap: A Budget Version of Eurostar is in the Works
Harry Styles Made Sure His Final Tour Gig Was A Night To Remember
More From Travel
This Unicorn Themed Inflatable Park is Straight Outta Your Dreams
To Paris on the Cheap: A Budget Version of Eurostar is in the Works
Step Into A Pixar Film IRL With Disney World's Incredible New Toy Story Land
Travel
Roadtrippin' Through Midwest America | MTV Travel
This New ‘eBay For Travel’ Website Offers People’s Unwanted Holidays For Cheap
The Louvre in Paris Now Has a Beyoncé and Jay-Z Tour
Travel
This Cruise Ship Electro Festival Is Rave Goals | MTV Travel
7 Reasons Cincinnati Is The Most Underrated City In The Mid-West
Baby Bunny Causes Bomb Scare in Australia
Travel
You Can Now Stay In A Hostel On The 66th Floor Of A Dubai Skyscraper
6 Reasons This Miami Hideaway Is The Hotspot To Visit This Summer
Live The Call Me By Your Name Movie Life With This New LGBTQ-Friendly Tour
Trending Articles
Charlotte Crosby Accidentally Flashes MAJOR Bum Cheek As She Performs Gymnastics In Teeny Dress
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Six-Month-Old Son Has Been Rushed To Hospital
Cardi B, The Carters Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations!
Marnie Simpson Officially Responds Following News Of Her 'Split' From Casey Johnson
Holly Hagan Proves She Has Abs Of Steel After Haters Accuse Her Of Using Photoshop
Did G-Eazy Break Up With Halsey For Demi Lovato?
Marnie Simpson Talks Baby Plans: 'I'm Not On Contraception'
Is This Why Miley Cyrus Just Deleted Her Entire Instagram?
Holly Hagan Wants Fans To VOTE On Whether She Should Undergo This Surgical Procedure
Josh Ritchie Proves He Has The Best Chat With This 10/10 Response To Charlotte Crosby
People Are Donating Money To Help Kylie Jenner Become A Billionaire
Dear Ariana Grande, What On Earth Do The Screaming Beavers In The ‘God Is A Woman’ Music Video Mean?