This Unicorn Themed Inflatable Park is Straight Outta Your Dreams

More pastel shades than you shake a glitter stick at.

Monday, July 16, 2018 - 10:15

If unicorns are you know, your thing, then you’re probably gonna want to visit The Philippines this summer, because just 2.5 hours from Manila lies a magical place, and it’s called - no, not Toys’R’Us Toys’R’Us Toys’R’Us - it’s called Inflatable Island.
 

Floating on the waters of Subic Bay, Lower Kakaklan, the pastel-hued dream world is quite possibly the most instagram-friendly destination of all time ever, with 21 inflatable obstacles all connected by - you guessed it - more inflatables.
 
That includes a giant tarzan swim and slide, jumping pillow, wobbly bridge, slippery slopes, a trampoline, a FLOATING CINEMA and so, so much more.
 
For those who prefer to watch others tumble about on unstable (but pretty) surfaces, there’s also the Bali Lounge - complete with pale pink beanbags of joy.
 
Once you’ve actually shelled out on getting to The Philippines it’s not spenny either: a full-day will only set you back around 15 quid.
 
Can anybody say hen-do of dreams? Now, if we could only find a fiance….

By Lizzie Cox

