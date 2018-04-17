This Unicorn Themed Inflatable Park is Straight Outta Your Dreams

If unicorns are you know, your thing, then you’re probably gonna want to visit The Philippines this summer, because just 2.5 hours from Manila lies a magical place, and it’s called - no, not Toys’R’Us Toys’R’Us Toys’R’Us - it’s called Inflatable Island.





Floating on the waters of Subic Bay, Lower Kakaklan, the pastel-hued dream world is quite possibly the most instagram-friendly destination of all time ever, with 21 inflatable obstacles all connected by - you guessed it - more inflatables.That includes a giant tarzan swim and slide, jumping pillow, wobbly bridge, slippery slopes, a trampoline, a FLOATING CINEMA and so, so much more.https://www.instagram.com/p/Biv4wYxncPX/?taken-by=inflatableislandFor those who prefer to watch others tumble about on unstable (but pretty) surfaces, there’s also the Bali Lounge - complete with pale pink beanbags of joy.Once you’ve actually shelled out on getting to The Philippines it’s not spenny either: a full-day will only set you back around 15 quid.Can anybody say hen-do of dreams? Now, if we could only find a fiance….

By Lizzie Cox