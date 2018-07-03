To Paris on the Cheap: A Budget Version of Eurostar is in the Works

We live in a world where it’s possible to get from London to Paris in just over two hours thanks to a train that goes UNDER THE ACTUAL OCEAN. Unfortunately, we also live in a world where a ticket for said train is really quite expensive.

However, things could be looking up - because a budget cross-channel train service between London and Paris could be on the way, and yeah, we’re here for it.

Getlink, which operates the Chunnel AKA Channel Tunnel, is proposing the slower but cheaper route between Stratford in East London and Roissy, 20 km north of Paris.

Soon you'll be able to travel to Paris on the cheap! / Credit: Getty Images

Here’s Jacques Gounon, chairman of Getlink, saying he wants to do for rail what Easyjet et al. did for air travel.

“Rail transport is about to be transformed in the same way as air travel was between 2003 and 2005, with the appearance of budget airlines in Europe,” says he. “The rail market is ready for budget and premium services to coexist.”

The journey would in theory take just over three hours, as opposed to two hours 20 mins on Eurostar, and Jacques reckons that hypothetically it could be up and running in six months, depending on which rail operators might be interested in running the service.“We will grant start-up aid for the operator or operators who go into the budget service, in the same way that small airports are linked with Ryanair,” he added.

Bring on the budget Parisian dream, s’il vous plait.

By Lizzie Cox