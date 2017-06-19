Top Romantic Celebrity Getaway Destinations

Ever been scrolling through the gram and seen your fave celeb laid out on a private beach, superyacht or in a swanky 5 star hotel room.

Ever wondered where that is? Then been immediately jealous and thrown your phone away in envy. (hands up!)

Well, we've compiled a list of the top destinations these celebs have been too for that romantic holiday inspo. Better get saving!

Bali with Kimye

The beautiful island of Bali was Kimye’s top pick for a long-haul getaway last year. Rave the night away together at a pool party in Seminyak; hire a national park guide and feel like you’ve got the wilderness to yourselves; visit the island of Nusa Ceningan for some calmer R&R; or of course make like Kim and Kanye and take a yacht out onto the gorgeous Java Sea. One thing’s for sure in Bali – you’ll fall in love with sunsets over and over again.

Toronto with Hailey and Justin Bieber

For a city break that’s calmer than New York and boasts far superior natural sites, take a (Maple) leaf out of Justin and Hailey’s book and head for Toronto. This up-and-coming Canadian hotspot has a fresh and innovative restaurant and bar scene and cultural events galore. You can explore the charming Distillery District and take in the views of Lake Ontario before cosying up indoors or hitting the town before ending the night with a shared dish of poutine.

Switzerland with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

If you’re after some luxury slopeside, follow the trail of newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who opted for private chalets in the spectacular mountain scenery of Verbier. There are a range of accommodation and après ski choices, but if you’re not into winter sports, your trip to Switzerland won’t have been wasted – lakes like Lugano, Geneva and Constace will give you a taste of cross-border culture and you’ll still get awesome views of the surrounding mountains, even if you’re at the bottom of them.

https://instagram.com/p/BsA6fMgn6GH/

Tanzania with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

For those wildlife-loving couples who are hungry for adventure, what better bonding experience is there than heading out on safari? Tanzania’s booming tourist industry makes for an incredible getaway where the Serengeti meets the Four Seasons. Ellen and Portia continued their tour of East Africa with trips to the boutique hotel Giraffe Manor, where you can share breakfast with your long-necked friends, and Rwanda to visit a gorilla sanctuary.

Cartagena with Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Take to the jewel of the Caribbean coast and bask in the tropical climes of Cartagena’s breathtaking beaches à la Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. You and your s/o can discover the city’s 16th century streets and learn about Cartagena’s dark history as you visit its historic colonial sites. Savour locally-made arepas under a palm tree before salsa dancing the night away in the hip Getsemani neighbourhood.

Lake Como with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Lake Como is well-known for hosting the homes of several famous faces, including the Clooneys and Leonardo DiCaprio, but it’s also a fairytale spot for a wedding. If marriage isn’t on the cards just yet, Como is still the perfect place for a romantic holiday, with secluded beach bars serving Aperol spritzes to bathers and gorgeous hillside views. You can even take a sea plane or jet ski out on the water, and fashion and food capital Milan is just an hour’s drive away.

Aspen with Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian proved that a trip to Aspen was worth any potential for an awkward situation on a New Year’s holiday to Colorado with her ex and his new girlfriend. This popular celebrity ski destination boasts stunning views of the Rocky Mountains as well as high-end restaurants and shops. After a day of snowboarding, Kourtney blew off some steam with sister Kendall – it doesn’t get much better than a hot tub and champagne, even if you’re riding solo.

Turks and Caicos Islands with Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Returning to their honeymoon spot several years later with their kids, Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka enjoyed the turquoise waters and white sands of Turks and Caicos, a British Overseas Territory east of Cuba. Several celebrities, including the likes of Brad Pitt and Rihanna, have been spotted enjoying the serenity of its uncrowded beaches and dazzling coral reefs. The archipelago also offers some of the finest tastes of the Caribbean in magnificent locations – perfect for a romantic dinner by the sea.

Paris with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

You can’t describe Paris without romance, so it’s no wonder that the City of Lights remains a timeless location for a loved-up getaway. J-Lo and her partner of 2 years, Alex Rodriguez, went transatlantic to savour the cultural delights of the French capital: from wandering the Avenue des Champs-Élysées and placing a padlock on the Pont des Arts to sharing escargots in a tiny Montmartre bistro and watching the Eiffel Tower illuminations at night, Paris will never be a disappointment to lovers.

Capri with Beyoncé and Jay Z

Bow down to the King and Queen as they soak up the sun in Capri, a notoriously beautiful island in the Bay of Naples. Not only does Capri offer captivating natural landscapes and blue waters, it’s also a popular spot for designer boutiques and top restaurants. We know the Carters are a fan of Blue, so a rowboat tour round the Grotto of the same name is a must. Of course, Bey and Jay took the yacht, but if you’d prefer to stay on land, you can get lost in the ruins of Capri’s Roman imperial palace or take the chairlift up Monte Solaro for phenomenally Instagrammable views.

By Becky Schofield