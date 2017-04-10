Travel

Travel Blogger Responds To Accusations She Faked Popular Instagram Photos

Her pics of the Taj Mahal and NYC got people talking...

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 12:56

Celebs like the Kardashians and Britney Spears have been accused of Photoshopping instagram images in the past, but this weekend saw travel blogger Amelia Liana called out by The Times for allegedly faking her travel pics. Ooh and err.

No love like this love 🐶 Always unconditional love @daily.duke 💓#CrazyDogLady {outfit on amelialiana.com}

No love like this love 🐶 Always unconditional love @daily.duke 💓#CrazyDogLady {outfit on amelialiana.com}

A post shared by Amelia Liana (@amelialiana) on

Now the 26-year-old has responded in a blog post to her 400,000+ followers, arguing that she strives ‘as far as possible’ to ‘present images that have been shot using natural light and in real conditions.’

“I like to develop my skills and may use all available techniques to enhance, sharpen or smarten my images,” she wrote.

“This may include improving the light, tidying the background and other enrichments, but always in a way that is representative to the true setting and always in a way that reflects my aesthetic.”

Twirling around the rooftops of Florence in my own little world 💫Wearing the most beautiful @dolcegabbana dress from @luisaviaroma you can shop my full look here 👉 http://liketk.it/2rN3i or on amelialiana.com/insta #Florence #Italy #LuisaViaRoma #DolceGabbana

She went on to insist that she never alters her face or body in her photos, saying: ‘what you see is how I am’, adding that she gives “huge thought and importance to every shot, spending considerable time styling [her] outfits, matching [her] makeup and hair and then deciding on a beautiful and suitable setting.”

Her defence comes after a couple of images in particular seemed to raise red flags - the first a now deleted shot of her looking out over New York City, posted earlier this year, in May.

It’s been claimed that the shot was doctored, because the Freedom Tower was missing from the skyline - the Freedom Tower that was completed in 2013.

Such a dreamy trip to India topped of by getting to experience the Taj Mahal. So grateful to explore our beautiful world 🙏🇮🇳💫#India #TajMahal #Agra @revolve #revolveme

In another photo, Amelia is seen posing in front of India’s Taj Mahal. It looks dreamy - but fans pointed out that along with it being virtually impossible to take a pic without a gazillion other tourists in shot, scaffolding that has surrounded parts of the building since 2008 is noticeably absent. Others claim that the flock of birds have also been added via Photoshop.

Gulp. What do you make of all this?

By Lizzie Cox

These Are Literally The Coolest Hotels In The World

  • Sweden’s Treehotel in Harads is made up of six different treehouse-type structures, including a UFO-shaped den that can sleep five, complete with bathroom and living room.
    1 of 30
  • A night in the UFO will set you back 4900 Swedish Krona (around £445) for two adults, as will its neighbouring Mirrorcube, which sleeps two and has a roof terrace. Treehotel.se
    2 of 30
  • Zoku hotel in Amsterdam offers loft-style living for working and playing, with visitors encouraged to use the social spaces – including a communal living room, bar and kitchen – to meet new or old friends.
    3 of 30
  • For those on a budget, Zoku offer their ‘Bootstrap’ room option, specifically for entrepreneurs who need a cheap night in the city for work. Prices start from €60 (around £54). Livezoku.com
    4 of 30
  • Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finland is made up of individual glass igloos perfectly designed for watching the Northern Lights from indoors. Showers and saunas are housed in a separate building, but you do get your own private toilet.
    5 of 30
  • Fancy something a little bigger? Go for the Kelo-Glass Igloo, sleeping six, with private sauna and kitchen. A small glass igloo for two people, including breakfast and dinner, starts around €305 (£275) per night. Kakslauttanen.fi
    6 of 30
  • The Caves in Negril, Jamaica, is a cliffside hotel made up of 12 villas, where secret caves hold private dining options, as well as hot tubs and saunas. It’s more than a little bit sexy, so make sure you take your s/o!
    7 of 30
  • Prices start at around $555 (£455) per night for two people sharing a garden view cottage on an all-inclusive basis, with some activities included. Thecaveshotel.com.
    8 of 30
  • Free Spirit Spheres on Vancouver Island, Canada, are three spherical treehouses sleeping between one and two people. With prices starting from $175 (£107) per night, it’s a pretty reasonable cost for an insane hotel experience!
    9 of 30
  • The ‘Melody’ sphere even comes with this classy little outhouse. Freespiritspheres.com
    10 of 30
  • Who wouldn’t want to sleep in a bubble? Attrap Reves Hotel is situated in the gardens of Palais Longchamp in France, just outside Marseille, and basically allows visitors to live in clear spherical tents.
    11 of 30
  • Bubbles start from €159 (£142) per night for two people, with breakfast included, and a telescope “at your disposal”. Upgrade to include 30 minutes in an open air jacuzzi for €60 (£54). Attrap-reves.com
    12 of 30
  • Hotel Huettenpalast in Berlin offers caravan living inside a warehouse, with loads of different styles and sizes available, from €69 (£62) per night for either one or two people.
    13 of 30
  • Little wooden sheds are also available if you fancy indulging your inner Bill or Ben. Huettenpalast.de
    14 of 30
  • Palacio de Sal in Bolivia is the world’s first hotel constructed entirely from salt – srsly! Prices start at around £100 per night for two people sharing a standard twin or double room.
    15 of 30
  • We would not recommend licking the walls.
    16 of 30
  • Bookworm? Then New York’s Library Hotel on Madison Avenue will be right up your alley. Not only do each of the 10 guest floors honour one of the categories of the Dewey Decimal System, but the hotel houses 6,000 books, all available for guests.
    17 of 30
  • Added bonus: daily wine and cheese receptions included in the price of your room – and yes, there’s prosecco. Rates start from $199 (£163.41) per night for two people sharing a petite room. Libraryhotel.com
    18 of 30
  • Wanderlust Hotel in Singapore’s Little India might be the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. With a different theme on every floor, you can choose from ‘Industrial Glam’, ‘Eccentricity’, ‘Is It Just Black And White?’ and ‘Creature Comforts’.
    19 of 30
  • If you want to go all-out, get the space loft. Prices start at 129SD (£77) for two adults sharing a Pantone room. Wanderlusthotel.com
    20 of 30
  • Car fanatic? Stuttgart’s V8 Hotel, nestled in the heart of the Motorworld region, is the one. If you’re splashing out, the Mercedes Suite will fulfil all those fantasies you had of owning a car bed as a kid.
    21 of 30
  • Other rooms are themed around the car wash, gas station and even a drive-in cinema. Prices start from €139 (£125) per night for a single, non-themed room, while double themed rooms are available from €179 (£161) per night. V8hotel.de
    22 of 30
  • Club Tropicana, drinks are freeeeee… Not really, but Ibiza Rocks House at Pikes Hotel is the actual hotel featured in George Michael’s Club Tropicana video, fact fans. A great base for music lovers, Pikes rooms come with record players and vinyls…
    23 of 30
  • …while their bar/club plays host to everything from bathtub karaoke to major DJ sets. You’re almost always guaranteed to see someone famous there, too. Prices start at around €200 (£180) per night for a standard double sleeping two. House.ibizarocks.com
    24 of 30
  • Planning a weekend in Brighton? Hotel Pelirocco is as kitsch as they come, with rooms themed around Dolly Parton, the Sex Pistols and Star Wars, to name but a few options.
    25 of 30
  • There are also a few, err, ‘naughty’ room options for couples, like the Nookii room and Kraken’s Lair – complete with its own pole… Rooms start at £79 per night for a double. Hotelpelirocco.co.uk
    26 of 30
  • Australia’s Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island is like something out of Charlie’s Angels (the Cameron Diaz reboot) or James Bond. Just look at those views!
    27 of 30
  • Made up of 21 luxury suites with views of the Southern Ocean, a stay here doesn’t come cheap, with prices starting from $1,100 (£688) per person per night based on two sharing. However, that does include all your meals and an open bar. Southernoceanlodge.
    28 of 30
  • If you’re a dog person, why not take things one step further, with a stay at Dog Bark Park Inn. Yes, the rooms are inside that giant dog structure!
    29 of 30
  • Located in Idaho, Dog Bark Park Inn sleeps four, priced at $98 (£81) per night for two sharing (and including breakfast!). Add $10 (£8) per night for each additional person or a one-off fee of $15 (£12) per pet.
    30 of 30

WATCH A HELICOPTER FLIGHT THROUGH LONDON BELOW

