Travel Blogger Responds To Accusations She Faked Popular Instagram Photos

Celebs like the Kardashians and Britney Spears have been accused of Photoshopping instagram images in the past, but this weekend saw travel blogger Amelia Liana called out by The Times for allegedly faking her travel pics. Ooh and err.

Now the 26-year-old has responded in a blog post to her 400,000+ followers, arguing that she strives ‘as far as possible’ to ‘present images that have been shot using natural light and in real conditions.’

“I like to develop my skills and may use all available techniques to enhance, sharpen or smarten my images,” she wrote.

“This may include improving the light, tidying the background and other enrichments, but always in a way that is representative to the true setting and always in a way that reflects my aesthetic.”

She went on to insist that she never alters her face or body in her photos, saying: ‘what you see is how I am’, adding that she gives “huge thought and importance to every shot, spending considerable time styling [her] outfits, matching [her] makeup and hair and then deciding on a beautiful and suitable setting.”

Her defence comes after a couple of images in particular seemed to raise red flags - the first a now deleted shot of her looking out over New York City, posted earlier this year, in May.

It’s been claimed that the shot was doctored, because the Freedom Tower was missing from the skyline - the Freedom Tower that was completed in 2013.

In another photo, Amelia is seen posing in front of India’s Taj Mahal. It looks dreamy - but fans pointed out that along with it being virtually impossible to take a pic without a gazillion other tourists in shot, scaffolding that has surrounded parts of the building since 2008 is noticeably absent. Others claim that the flock of birds have also been added via Photoshop.

Gulp. What do you make of all this?

By Lizzie Cox

