The World's First Departure Beach just opened in Barbados

One of the downsides of travelling - aside from the jetlag and inevitable mosquito bites (how can something so little be so itchy?) - is the time spent waiting around in airports, which even when you factor in a duty-free shopping spree, is D-U-L-L. Especially on the return journey, when walking through that security gate officially means your holiday is over. Ugh.

Enter: Virgin Holidays, who have switched things up and revolutionised airport waiting - with the world’s first departure lounge ON A BEACH

Yep, forget chowing down on a semi-cold burger under the oh-so-unflattering glow of fluorescent lights, or trying to get comfortable on a seat with metal arms (why!?), because Departure Beach in Barbados is about sipping a cocktail on a sunlounger before taking a last dip in the ocean - all while you wait for your flight.

Travelers who book a spot in the beachside lounge will be not only receive a free shuttle from their hotel, but also enjoy a complimentary lunch, WiFi, and a full-service bar (soft drinks, coffee and tea included).

For those who get a little hot, don’t worry - there’s an air-conditioned lounge too, featuring showers and a games-console equipped kids area. Travelling has never sounded so relaxing.

We can vouch for it too as we attended the official launch of Virgin Holidays Departure Beach in Barbados, alongside celebs such as Maya Jama, Pixie Lott, and Lottie Moss. While Maya was DJ'ing, the rest of us were lapping up how incredible of a location we were dancing in.

We arrived at the beach by yacht, which was named 'Seaduced' (geddit?! punny). Sipping on rum punch, we landed an interview with Richard Branson himself (more on that soon). The rest of the trip was spent enjoying the views, touring the pretty incredible architectural beauty that is the departure lounge, and you know, mingling.

Access to the Departure Beach is free for guests staying at the Savannah Beach hotel and Virgin Holidays cruise passengers whose trip ends in Barbados. Other travelers who booked their holiday through Virgin Holidays can still enjoy though - simply by paying £25 (US$33) for lounge access, which is really quite reasonable.

Dreamy.

By Charlotte Butler