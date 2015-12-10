The Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List for 2019

Want to know where to travel in 2019? Dust off your travelling shoes, satisfy your wanderlust and give those itchy feet a good old scratch, with this ultimate list.

OK, so you probably won’t be able to do all of them in just 12 months (unless that lottery win you’ve been waiting for finally comes through), but hey - you can make a good start.

Go rafting in the Grand Canyon

Oh sure, you can go and SEE it, but why just see it when you can raft THROUGH it? Paddling through millions of years of geological history is hard to beat, after all.

See the Northern Lights

One of the world’s most incredible natural phenomena, the Northern Lights - or Aurora - is essentially nature’s light show, and 100% one to see before you kick the bucket.

Swim with turtles in the Galapagos Islands

The Galapagos Islands are home to one of the largest colony of turtles in the East Pacific Ocean. Great news for them, and great news for snorkelers - who often find themselves surrounded by the giant creatures. It’s not just turtles you’re likely to have as swimming mates either: sea lions, eagle rays, fish and penguins all inhabit the waters of this amazing place.

Trek to Machu Picchu

Accessible by a four to five day trek up the Inca trail (watch out for that altitude sickness), the ancient Incan citadel and sweeping panoramic views that surround it are more than worth the effort. Or, you know, you could just get the train. Book in advance though - tours are limited to protect the historic site.

Visit Hogwarts

Wingardium LeviOHMYGAHD: the wizarding world of Harry Potter exists, and it’s in Universal Studios, Orlando. OK, so you’re not likely to bump into Neville Longbottom post-glow up, but what with the castle, Hogsmeade, and a Diagon Alley that looks EXACTLY like the film, magic has never felt more real.

Go dune surfing in New Zealand

The Ahipara sand dunes are worth visiting for the views alone - but it also doesn’t get much more fun than surfing down huge piles of sand. Don’t worry if your balance sucks either - lie flat and body board it down.

Skydive in Mission Beach, Australia

One of the few places in the world that allows skydivers to land on the actual beach (and OH, what a beach it is). Enough said, really.

Stay in a glass igloo in Finland

Snuggled up in a warm duvet under the stars in your own private igloo. What about this scenario doesn’t scream ‘dreamy’? You might even get lucky and see the Northern Lights.

Take a boat trip around Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

Emerald waters studded with thousands of rainforest-topped limestone islands is a pretty perfect setting for a boat tour - especially when the boat in question is a traditional junk boat, complete with distinct linen and bamboo sails.

Have breakfast with a giraffe

Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, Kenya, lives up to its name. The boutique hotel is set in grounds home to a herd of Rothschild’s giraffe - who delight guests by poking their long necks through the windows at meal times in the hope of a tasty treat. Iconic.

Zipline above bears in Whistler

The Canadian ski resort isn’t just about hitting the slopes - because you can also fly ABOVE the slopes, thanks to Ziptrek. Also underneath your feet? Towering trees, rushing creeks, and (occasionally), bears. Oh my.

Have a drink at the world’s tallest bar in Hong Kong

Yep, Ozone at the Ritz Carlton Hong Kong is the tallest bar in the world. We’ll toast to that.

Visit the Robot Restaurant in Tokyo

If you’re going to open a themed restaurant in Japan, robots seems like a safe bet, right? Right. Featuring shows, robotic dancers, lasers and more, this is peak Tokyo.

Enjoy sunrise yoga in Bali

Escape the drama of modern life, switch off your phone, and unwind in tranquil Ubud, with its many (many) yoga studios. Altogether now: namaste.

Rave in the American desert

Embrace your inner Kendall Jenner / Vanessa Hudgens / [Insert celeb name of choice here] and hit up Coachella for those desert festival vibes. OR go hardcore and opt for the not-a-festival-but-an-experience Burning Man instead - a temporary city erected in the Black Rock Desert of northwest Nevada, where goods and services can only be traded, not bought. Your money’s no use here, son.

Volunteer at an animal sanctuary

Whether it’s for a day, a month, or even longer, give back and donate your time to helping rescued and protected animals for some serious karma points.

Climb Kilimanjaro

For those who like a challenge, ‘Kili’ (that’s what the cool kids call it, right?) in Tanzania takes around five to nine days to summit. Be warned though, stats reckon less than half of climbers actually reach the top. In other words: it ain’t easy.

Get covered in tomatoes in Spain

The last Wednesday of August is a messy one in the town of Bunol, near Valencia in Spain. Why? Because that’s when La Tomatina takes place - an infamous tomato fight attended by thousands from all over the globe. Probably don’t wear your favourite outfit. Just a thought.

Visit Oktoberfest in Munich

Dig out your lederhosen, build up those biceps (beer steins are heavy), and attend Munich’s famous beer festival - an annual event that’s been taking place since 1850. Prost!

