Travel

Universal Orlando’s Fast & Furious - Supercharged Ride Looks Bananas

In the immortal words of Gwen Stefani…

Matt Risley
Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 20:32

Fast & Furious is a bonafide global phenomenon-anonanonanon.

It’s THAT big of a deal.

Universal Orlando

So it’s no surprise to hear we’re rather giddy at the thought of Universal Orlando’s new Vin Diesel-toting attraction, Fast & Furious - Supercharged.

Not only will it feature all your fave stars (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Luke Evans), but you’ll get to check out 15 authentic Fast & Furious pimped rides (including 12 from the movies, and three created exclusively for the attraction) too.

Universal Orlando

Most importantly though, Universal Orlando promises guests will have the opportunity to actually live the excitement they’ve seen on the big screen in a high-octane ride experience where they will become part of the Fast family.

Cos if it’s one thing the Furious gang know, it’s FAMILY.

Every time "family" is said in the Fast & Furious franchise

Get a sneak peek at the ride - set to open in the Spring of 2018 - in this behind-the-scenes video below.

Behind the Scenes of Fast & Furious - Supercharged

WATCH WHAT IT'S LIKE TO STAY AT UNIVERSAL'S VOLCANO BAY BELOW...

