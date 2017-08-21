Travel

Water Yoga Is A Thing Now & It's The Best Fitness Class You've Never Thought Of

Aqua aerobic goals...

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:48

Exercise and holidays aren't words that easily go together.

Unless you're a hardcore gym bunny, many of us imagine our time off spent bobbing around a pool with a daquiri in hand.

Well hurrah for AquaPhysical and their collection of classes which allow you to get your fit on whilst in the pool. We tried out a selection of their classes at the amazing Regnum Gold & Spa Resort, and - capsizings aside - had a whale of a time. 

Watch the video below for water, weird fitness trends and the most wonderful exercise experience you'll have this summer.

MTV Travelled With: The Regnum Golf & Spa Resort and took part in an AquaPhysical class.

