Water Yoga Is A Thing Now & It's The Best Fitness Class You've Never Thought Of
Aqua aerobic goals...
Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:48
Exercise and holidays aren't words that easily go together.
Unless you're a hardcore gym bunny, many of us imagine our time off spent bobbing around a pool with a daquiri in hand.
Well hurrah for AquaPhysical and their collection of classes which allow you to get your fit on whilst in the pool. We tried out a selection of their classes at the amazing Regnum Gold & Spa Resort, and - capsizings aside - had a whale of a time.
Watch the video below for water, weird fitness trends and the most wonderful exercise experience you'll have this summer.
MTV Travelled With: The Regnum Golf & Spa Resort and took part in an AquaPhysical class.
