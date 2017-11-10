We Raved In Hot Air Balloons In Barcelona & We Still Haven't Recovered

We've been to our fair share of completely mind-blowing gigs, here at MTV.

But few are going to top the spectacle and sheer bonkers-amazing lunacy of Desperados' Skyfest.

We flew out to Andorra for a long weekend to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event, in which the DJ played an incredible DJ set from a floating hot air balloon and unleashed an electronic light orchestra party.

Throughout the dance/light-ravaganza, six other hot air balloons literally took the party to the sky for a cocktail-heavy, four hour party unlike any other.

Completely crazy. Bit amazing.

WATCH OUR ADVENTURES IN HOT AIR BALLOON FLYING DANCE PARTIES BELOW...