We Raved In Hot Air Balloons In Barcelona & We Still Haven't Recovered
Best gig ever?
Friday, November 10, 2017 - 17:26
We've been to our fair share of completely mind-blowing gigs, here at MTV.
But few are going to top the spectacle and sheer bonkers-amazing lunacy of Desperados' Skyfest.
We flew out to Andorra for a long weekend to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event, in which the DJ played an incredible DJ set from a floating hot air balloon and unleashed an electronic light orchestra party.
Throughout the dance/light-ravaganza, six other hot air balloons literally took the party to the sky for a cocktail-heavy, four hour party unlike any other.
Completely crazy. Bit amazing.
WATCH OUR ADVENTURES IN HOT AIR BALLOON FLYING DANCE PARTIES BELOW...
