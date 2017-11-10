Travel

We Raved In Hot Air Balloons In Barcelona & We Still Haven't Recovered

Best gig ever?

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 17:26

We've been to our fair share of completely mind-blowing gigs, here at MTV.

But few are going to top the spectacle and sheer bonkers-amazing lunacy of Desperados' Skyfest.

We flew out to Andorra for a long weekend to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event, in which the DJ played an incredible DJ set from a floating hot air balloon and unleashed an electronic light orchestra party.

Throughout the dance/light-ravaganza, six other hot air balloons literally took the party to the sky for a cocktail-heavy, four hour party unlike any other.

Completely crazy. Bit amazing.

WATCH OUR ADVENTURES IN HOT AIR BALLOON FLYING DANCE PARTIES BELOW...

Latest News

am Smith with his Official Number 1 Album Award for &#039;The Thrill Of It All&#039;

Sam Smith's 'The Thrill Of It All' Debuts At Number One

MTV Has Teamed Up With Skinnydip London For The Ultimate Throwback Accessories Collection

Hot Air Balloon Gig - Barcelona

We Raved In Hot Air Balloons In Barcelona & We Still Haven't Recovered

Eminem 2017

2017 EMA: Guess Who’s Back…Eminem Will Perform This Sunday!

Eminem and Beyoncé Unite On His New Single 'Walk On Water'

Jonas Blue on set of &#039;We Could Go Back&#039; music video

Jonas Blue Confirms Liam Payne Collaboration Is In The Works

Fashion Fix: Niall Horan Is A Model Now And Missguided Wave Goodbye To Airbrushing

Camila Cabello wearing red kimono Ulyana Sergeenko, white pants, brown beret, red Stuart Weitzman boots is seen on October 18, 2017 in London

Camila Cabello Takes On New York In New 'Havana' Music Video

24 New Beauty Products That Are Already Cult Classics

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Cousin Is A Plus Size Model And Those Genes Are Powerful

Pink - Live At V Festival 2017

P!nk Confirms Performance At American Music Awards

Paddington 2: Cast Talk Funniest Moments Including That Steam Train Scene, Plus Predictions For Paddington 3

Paddington 2: Cast Including Hugh Bonneville Take The Marmalade Speed Making Challenge!

Yo! MTV Raps

Yo! MTV Raps Returns With An Epic Show From Wretch 32, Yxng Bane, Krept & Konan, Big Shaq and Not3s

Jason Derulo arrives at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Jason Derulo Drops New Banger 'Tip Toe' With French Montana

A Second Woman Accuses Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick Of Sexual Assault

Gigi Hadid Admits To Loving This Very 2005 Nude Lipstick Hack

Gender equality

From Today, UK Women Will Work For Free For The Rest Of The Year

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face

Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Fuse ODG On Surprise Collab 'Boa Me'

People Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian Has Had A Nose Job Because Of This Picture

More From Travel

Hot Air Balloon Gig - Barcelona

We Raved In Hot Air Balloons In Barcelona & We Still Haven't Recovered

Hot Air Balloon Gig - Barcelona
Travel

We Raved In Hot Air Balloons In Barcelona & We Still Haven't Recovered | MTV Travel

Wow Airlines&#039; Flights To New York

You Can Now Fly From London to New York For Just £99

Flight Centre Troll Guy Who Lost His Driving Licence With Hilarious Prank

La Tomatina

The 5 Messiest European Festivals

Fast Furious Supercharged Attraction - Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando’s Fast & Furious - Supercharged Ride Looks Bananas

Universal Orlando The Shining Halloween Horror Nights Maze

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights - The Shining Maze Will Scare The Poop Emoji Out Of You

Travel

A Railcard for 26 to 30-Year-Olds Is Launching Next Year

Travel

This Travel Agency Will Scan Your Subconscious to Reveal Your Dream Destination

Travel

Norwegian Air Just Launched The World’s Cheapest Long-haul Flight

Travel

This Maldives Resort Now Provides Guests With An Instagram Butler

Travel

REVEALED: Top 10 Safest Cities in the World

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Charlotte Crosby Strips Butt Naked And Jiggles Her Phenomenal Peach In NSFW Video

Sophie Kasaei Approves Of Charlotte Crosby's Sleepover With This Geordie Shore Castmate

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro Take Us Into The Woods For Incredible Stripped Back Set

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Literally Rock Solid Abs As She Reveals She Wants To Start Again

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Is Snapchat Bringing Back The Best Friends Feature?

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Her First Sexual Experience With A Girl

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Brands Casey Johnson A 'D*ckhead' After He Confesses To Kissing Another Girl On His Date

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?