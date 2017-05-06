Travel

Why West Texas is Worth the Epic Trek

It's may be a little off the beaten track, but don't let that put you off…

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

What do you think of when Texas comes to mind? Is it rodeos, country music and tumbleweeds? Yes those clichés are true, but there was so much more to the Wild West than it’s swashbuckling stereotype.

Vast natural beauty that remains largely untouched combined with rocky mountains, rivers, lakes and glorious starry nights reward those who make this epic journey.

Ooh ooh, I look just like Buddy Holly

The texan town of Lubbock is most famous for being the birthplace of rock ’n’ roll legend Buddy Holly.

The city certainly celebrates his life with artefacts and memento’s at The Buddy Holly Centre and no trip to Lubbock would be complete without a visit.

Marvel at this famous Fender Stratocaster and his iconic black-rimmed glasses sit in a glass case and remained hauntingly intact after the tragic plane crash which claimed Holly’s life back in 1959.

The Massive University

Walking the grounds of Texas University, it’s easy to lose yourself in the awe of beautiful architecture and historical statues.

Be sure to swing by the Texas Tech Red Raiders football stadium for an impressive view and real life taste of american university culture.

Texans Make Art Too

Out of the ashes of a tornado that ripped apart the old business district in 1970 now stands Lubbock Arts District. It's centre to a thriving arts scene with street murals, studios, breweries and all around good vibes.

With sustainable artists community projects like the ‘Charles Adams Studio Projects’, This will no doubt contribute to the nurturing of local talent in the area, providing a vibrant place to produce all kinds of wacky art.

please 17 don’t get lost in the in between

Time for Wine

McPherson Cellars Winery puts texan wine on the map, with 90% of all grapes in Texas being grown in the local Lubbock city area. Their adjoining La Diosa restaurant offers some excellent spanish cuisine, with tasty tapas, unique decor and a very (very!) long wine list.

The Secret Canyon

Paulo Duro Canyon is the second largest in the US at 120 miles long (no points if you guessed the largest). Don’t forget your water bottles, it can get pretty hot out there with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees whilst you hike.

swipe right to see how excited I was about the view

Cadillac Ranch

Get your cameras out for this one as this unique art installation that has literally buried several cadillacs into the ground, which makes for some pretty cool photos. Maybe you can get hold of a spray can and add to the artwork yourself.

Fashion meets desert

Prada Marfa is an art installation built to look like a Prada store in the middle of the barren desert land. It has some serious Wes Anderson vibes and is bound to muster up a bunch of likes to your Insta profile.

Stay in part of hollywood history

Made famous by the 1956 James Dean & Elizabeth Taylor movie ‘Giant’. Historic hotel, The Paisano is utterly charming. Complete with a heated pool, a beautiful courtyard and displays of film memorabilia throughout.

There’s also the Predio County Courthouse building. The beautiful courtroom brings to mind hundreds of iconic Hollywood movie scenes and if you venture all the way to the top of the building, you are greeted with an incredible view of the town and it’s limits.

Who's staying with us for the holidays?

Who you going to call?

For over 135 years people have reported seeing strange ‘ghost lights’ on the horizon over Marfa. Scientists and explorers alike have tried to solve the mystery, but no one has yet been able. Some believe the lights to be UFO activity or ghostly orbs, others think they’re simply car headlights. Spooky!

Marfa Lights - into the great wide open .. . I love wonder. I love realizing how little I could possibly know about ... everything. Marfa Texas slapped me across the face and left me slack jawed and dumb founded. The last time I went to Big Bend Texas I stopped by the Marfa Lights Viewing Center just to pay my respects to the great unexplained West Texas UFO phenomena, expecting to see nothing more than the vast beauty of the Texas sky. But Marfa had other plans for me that night. I actually got a first hand showing of the famous Marfa lights dancing back-and-forth, to-and-fro, and changing colors right before my very eyes. I launched my Phantom 4 drone out into that good night in an attempt to chase down the Marfa lights, only to end up crash landing my unmanned aerial vehicle due the battery failure, but it was worth it. To have something appear before your eyes, unexplainable and mind blowing, was something that I will never forget. So thank you Marfa. Thank you for reminding me that we have not even come close to figuring out our world.

Stay in a Haunted Hotel

North of the Big Bend National Park in a town called Marathon, stay at the Gage Hotel which many had said to be haunted but to take your mind of that, visit the stunning Gage gardens. Twenty-seven acres of lush greens and afterwards you can tuck into some amazing mexican food. What ghosts?

The Historic Holland Hotel

Located in Alpine, this hotel built in 1928 by local rancher JR Holland is the the 3rd of the historic hotels in the area. Try to refrain from pretending to be Marty McFly in back to the future III… DOC!?

What’s up Cow Dog?

For the vegetarians and hot dog lovers alike, this locally owned food truck has something excellent for everyone.

You ever heard of a Wine Saloon?

Locally owned wine saloon and beer garden, The Ritchey Hotel, has been lovingly restored and host many nights to showcase the local music scene. Beautiful country music vibes.

Happy 2019, everybody! @anthonyraywright

By Zoe Mead

