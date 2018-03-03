Travis Scott

The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party

Sunday, April 8, 2018 - 10:54

The Kardashian-Jenner family have never done anything by halves, which is why Travis Scott has thrown the most extra party imaginable in celebration of his family meeting Stormi Webster for the first time.

The 25-year-old has reportedly shelled out $7145 to ensure that his mum’s welcome bash for the baby goes down in true style. TMZ have claimed that this sum covers six floral sculptures in the shape of lightning bolts striking through clouds. 

Getting that Stormi connection, yet?

The extravagant flower arrangement is made up of orchids, roses, and hydrangeas, with the raindrops falling from the clouds being composed of tiny Swarovski crystals. Tbh, we expected nothing less than the best. 

This isn’t the first time Travis has proved that he has a mind for details. Back when Kylie first gave birth to their daughter, he sent her 443 roses in honour of the exact time Stormi made her entrance into the world.

Our little rager !!!!

As for how their relationship has changed with parenthood, an insider told E! News that the couple are stronger than ever: “They are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship. Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. 

The source added: “Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."

 

 

The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party
The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party
