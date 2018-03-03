Travis Scott Is Being Sued For Cancelling A Performance After Kylie Jenner Gave Birth

Travis Scott has reportedly been slapped with a lawsuit after skipping a scheduled performance two days after Kylie Jenner gave birth to their first child.

The rapper was supposedly paid an advance of $150,000 to attend a Minneapolis event and informed the organisers that he wouldn’t be able to fulfil his contractual obligations hours before the show was scheduled to begin.

According to TMZ, the entertainment agency in question have claimed that they had already booked a private jet and hired a team of staff including “waiters, bartenders, and other assistants” to host the event.

Getty

Considering he *did* manage to complete an appearance in Las Vegas on the same night, it seems unlikely that the cancellation was due to him becoming a father to Stormi Webster.

Sources at the time claimed that weather and logistics were cited as the reason he couldn’t fulfil his obligations.

PJAM have mentioned that they paid “significant sums” to advertise the show with the promise that Travis would be there and have also noted that the rapper hasn’t returned the $150,000 advance that he was paid before pulling out of the event.

While Travis is yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit, the group have argued that their company has suffered “significant damages” and “reputational harm” by his failure to turn up for the appearance.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as this one develops.