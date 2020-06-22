Travis Scott Reveals He And Kylie Jenner Are Raising Stormi To Be A “Strong” Woman



Travis Scott has revealed he and Kylie Jenner are raising Stormi to know she can do “anything a man can do.”

During an appearance on .WAV RADIO, he said: "I feel like it's way more important now to protect young Black daughters, women, and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves.”

Getty

He wants to ensure the 2-year-old is aware “how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity. Now more than ever, they [Black women] have the vision."

In the same chat, Travis opened up about the power of young people using their vote to make a positive change in the world.

He urged fans to make their voices heard in the US presidential election, saying: “That's why we gotta get out and vote, as the youth, and as us being the future, we got that power to change all this s**t."

This isn’t the first time Travis has opened up about his parenting techniques. Back in August, he told GQ it’s “amazing” watching Stormi grow: “I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

Kylie said something similar in an Instagram post about Black Lives Matter. She said she “fears” for her daughter's safety and hopes we can all come together to work towards a “better future” without racial inequality.

