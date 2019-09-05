Is Tristan Thompson Asking Drake For Advice On How To Win Khloe Kardashian Back?

In the most baffling news of the entire week it’s being reported that Tristan Thompson is seeking advice from Drake in order to win back ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans will know that the NBA player broke Khloe’s heart when he was photographed cheating on her during her pregnancy, before kissing Jordyn Woods at a house party in February.

The Sun are now reporting that Tristan is determined to win Khloe back and has purchased a $500,000 Porsche to demonstrate just how sorry he is.

He’s also allegedly been in contact with a major A-lister: “Tristan is good pals with Drake and has been using him as a sounding board as he plots his return to the Kardashian fold.

The source continued: “Drake told him to pull out all the stops if he wanted to win Khloé back.”

As it stands, the publication are claiming that Khloe has responded to the gift by inviting Tristan round for dinner.

“An invite to a casual dinner might not sound like a reasonable trade off for a sleek supercar. But after what Tristan did, he can’t expect Khloe to roll out the red carpet for him,” the insider said.

Khloe has previously argued that she wants to be on good terms with Tristan for the sake of their daughter, but we're not convinced she'll be willing to give him a third chance.