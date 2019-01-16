Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan and Lauv Just Made A Sleep Playlist Together For ‘No Reason At All’

We call BS, guys.

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 15:43

Can you hear something? Sounds like… a possible... collab… might be... on the horizon…

In need of a good playlist to held you nod off at night? Well, you’re in luck because Troye Sivan and Lauv have put together their very own collection of songs to help you do just that. For like, completely no reason at all. Whatsoever. Just felt like it.

In the weirdest way ever, the pair took to Twitter the other day to encourage fans to check out their shared Spotify playlist entitled ‘i’m so tired…(some of the boys’ favourite songs)’, which has now amassed over 91,000 followers. But WHY did they post it? WHAT are they hinting at? WHEN will we find out what is going on here?

Check out Troye Sivan and Lauv teasings fans over the possibility of new music with mysterious playlist they made together…

The pair attempt to convince us that ‘there’s nothing implied whatsoever’ and that they made the playlist for ‘literally no reason whatsoever’, but fans are already onto the duo and are very ready for a collaboration if that’s what the two of them are cooking up.

After Lauv announced earlier this year that he has ‘a new song comin with a very iconic friend’, fans are now certain that this ‘iconic’ friend MUST be Troye. Well, it does add up: Troye = Iconic.

Pop Crave also shared this Tweet, which shows a register for a new song ‘I’m So Tired’:

Plus, the first song on the playlist is entitled ‘Avril 14th’, could this be hinting to a release date on the 14th?

Well, we may not have the possible collab just yet, but we do have a great playlist to fall asleep to. Check it out here:

https://open.spotify.com/user/arileff/playlist/16gGbbWy7d8bLIZgLPS6jc?si=sJHqCV_wRJuIlP1dKR3bnQ

