Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande's 'Dance To This' Is Here & It's A Chillout Dream

"Bring those 501s a bit closer, bit closer..."

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 17:17

The wait is over. Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande's collab is finally here! 'Dance To This' was just unleashed and it's an absolute chill out dream.

Grab a cocktail, grab your bae and find a sunset to watch 'cause this new song is the perfect soundtrack to all of the above.

The chorus cooes "We can just dance to this/Don't take much to start me/We can just dance to this/Push up on my body" - and with blissful electric guitar twangs, 80s drum pads and, of course, the silky vocals of our faves, consider us well and truly dead.

Our new favourite lyric? "Bring those 501s a bit closer, bit closer..."

The Aussie dream went live on Instagram when it dropped and told us the story of how the song came to be including how the sound was inspired by Janet Jackson’s ‘All Nite (Don’t Stop)’. Give it a watch now before it disappears!

Troye also recently revealed a run of North America BLOOM tour dates, which kicks off in September but is yet to reveal when he plans to come to Europe. In the meantime give 'Dance To This' a listen here:

Dance To This (feat. Ariana Grande)

Meanwhile, for all those Arianators who can't get enough, you'll be able to get a further dose of their idol when she features on Nicki Minaj's 'Bed', which is due out tomorrow! 

Life is good.

