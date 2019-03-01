Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan Brings Pop Perfection To London On The Bloom Tour

Troye brought The Bloom Tour to London and it was MAGICAL!

Megan Downing
Friday, March 1, 2019 - 18:20

Since the release of his sophomore record, Bloom, Troye Sivan has been on a swift rise to pop stardom, and last night’s show at London’s Eventim Apollo was a climactic moment in his ascent.

Opening the show with a brooding rendition of ‘Seventeen’ – complete with mood lit curtain drop sent from the gods – Sivan set the bar high for the rest of the show.

‘I sh*t you not - I feel like I’m in the Lizzie McGuire movie or something,’ he said after sailing through hits ‘Bloom’ and ‘Plum’. It was, after all, one was one of his biggest headlines shows to date. And being amongst the sweaty, screaming crowd, there was a communal feeling of being a part of something really special.

‘HEAVEN’ – arguably one of the most important songs in Sivan’s back catalogue, documenting his coming out experience – was preceded by a knowing ask if there were any of the LGBTQ community in the crowd. The question was greeted with rapturous applause, indicating why the song means so much to him, and why he means so much to his fans.

Troye Sivan is a breath of fresh air in the over-saturated pop landscape. ‘HEAVEN’ isn’t the only song that addresses his sexuality. Famously, the queer narrative - moreover his queer narrative - runs through all of his song-writing. Drawing on his own wealth of experiences, he traverses love songs, break-up songs, party songs, the lot.

‘Lucky Strike’ was a ~moment~ as the Australian pop prince sashayed around the stage, giving everyone in the audience the confidence to dance along with him. He followed this with ‘WILD’ and his Lauv collaboration ‘i’m so tired…’ both of which went Off, capital O.

After a quick outfit change, Sivan took centre stage, relaxed on a coach, and performed heartfelt renditions of ‘Postcard’ and ‘The Good Side’. Because one minute he can have you vogueing like there’s no tomorrow, the next you’ll be welling up.

The atmosphere was palpable as Troye took a minute to address why this was one of the most special nights of his life. The rest of the setlist was comprised of greatest hits from both his records, including ‘BITE’ - which still slaps to this day - and his Charli XCX collab ‘1999’.

He finished the initial part of the set with, as Troye put it upon releasing it last year, his ‘five-minute 80s stadium love song’, ‘Animal’, before coming back out to perform ‘YOUTH’ and the track that marked his epic comeback, ‘My My My!’.

The main question we have after this experience is, Troye Sivan - if you’re reading this, take us on the rest of The Bloom Tour with you please?

SET LIST

Seventeen
Bloom
Plum
Heaven
Fools
Lucky Strike
Wild
i'm so tired... (Lauv & Troye Sivan cover)
Postcard
The Good Side
What a Heavenly Way to Die
Bite
1999 (Charli XCX & Troye Sivan cover)
Dance to This
Animal

Encore:
Youth
My My My!

