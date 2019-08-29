Troye Sivan Puts An Interviewer On Blast For Asking A ‘Wildly Invasive’ Question

Troye Sivan has called out a journalist for asking a completely inappropriate question about his favourite sexual position.

The singer spoke to reporter Matt Fistonich for the September issue of New Zealand LGBTQ+ magazine, Express. The conversation clearly didn’t go as planned, with the journalist now being reprimanded by both Troye and his fans online.

Getty

The first sign of shaky ground came when the reporter asked whether Troye’s boyfriend Jacob Bixenman would give him a “hall pass” to have sex with Shawn Mendes.

Things took a turn for the worse in the quick-fire round interview, where the journalist straight-up asked Troye if he’s a “top or bottom.” He replied: “Ooo ... definitely passing!” and has now retweeted screengrabs of the magazine spread on social-media.

I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then i remembered how wildly invasive, strange and innapropriate that would be. Didn’t stop him though! https://t.co/mo80DziQrH — troye (@troyesivan) August 28, 2019

“I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then i remembered how wildly invasive, strange and innapropriate [sic] that would be,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“Didn’t stop him though! Next time I’ll just do a Twitter q&a.”

Fans agreed that the reporter was out of line: “Idk why interviewers think it’s ok to ask queer artists about sex. Feel like you never see that in interviews with straight artists,” one person pointed out.

the questions were weird and strange. i wish they were focus more on asking about your music than this 😭 — zoe (@tgsivans) August 28, 2019

them questions were...something else — sophie (@animaIIive) August 28, 2019

thank you for speaking up about this! it’s your life and your privacy — caleigh☁️ (@sushirolltroye) August 28, 2019

Another said: “The questions were weird and strange. i wish they were focused more on asking about your music than this.”

Troye has since told a fan that New Zealand remains one of his favourite places in the world and said that he can’t wait to visit the area on tour.