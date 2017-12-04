Troye Sivan Teases Second Album With New Music Video Clip
The 'YOUTH' singer shared an exciting clip on the anniversary of his debut album...
Troye Sivan's return to music is coming very soon.
Yesterday was the two year anniversary of the singer's debut album Blue Neighbourhood, so he marked the occasion by teasing its follow-up.
Taking to social media, the 'Wild' singer celebrated the life-changing release and shared a clip from a new music video.
"Two years today since this ol gal came out," he said on Twitter. "Can’t even explain how much this album means to me n how much it and all of you changed my life."
Immediately after he shared a behind-the-scenes clip of him on a music video shoot, saying "...you ready to do it all again sometime soon?"
The short video shows the blonde star under a spotlight staring into the camera before turning as a voice is heard saying 'playback'.
After releasing two EPs, Blue Neighbourhood cemented Troye's status as one of the most exciting and promising young artists in pop with its refreshingly honest collection of electro-pop songs about adolescence.
Earlier this year he collaborated with Martin Garrix on the brilliant one-off single 'There For You', giving him his first UK Top 40 hit.
With confirmation that TS2 is on its way, bring on the new year!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH TROYE SIVAN AND ALESSIA CARA'S 'WILD' VIDEO BELOW
