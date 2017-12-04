Troye Sivan Teases Second Album With New Music Video Clip

View the lyrics

I woke up pissed off today

And lately, everyone feels fake

Somewhere I lost a piece of me

Smoking cigarettes on balconies



But I can't do this alone

Sometimes I just need a light

If I call you on the phone

Need you on the other side



So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper

I'll be loud for you

But you gotta be there for me too



(Gotta be there for me too)

(Gotta be there for me too)

(Gotta be there for me too)



But you gotta be there for me too



Last year took a toll on me

But I made it with you next to me

Around the world and back again

I hope you're waiting at the end



But I can't do this alone

Sometimes I just need a light

If I call you on the phone

Need you on the other side



So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you

When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper

I'll be loud for you, I'll be loud for you



I got you, I promise

Let me be honest

Love is a road that goes both ways



When your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I'll be there for you

But you gotta be there for me too



(Gotta be there for me too)

(Gotta be there for me too)

(Gotta be there for me too)



But you gotta be there for me too



Boy, I'm holding on to something

Won't let go of you for nothing

I'm running, running just to keep my hands on you



There was a time that I was so blue

What I got to do to show you?

I'm running, running just to keep my hands on you



Running, running just to keep my hands on you

Running, running just to keep my hands on you

So I'm running, running just to keep my hands on you

But you gotta be there for me too



(Gotta be there for me too)

(Gotta be there for me too)

(Gotta be there for me too)



But you gotta be there for me too

Writer(s): Brett Leland Mclaughlin, Martjin G. Garritsen, William Lobban-Bean, Jesse Thomas, Troye Sivan, Benjamin D. Burgess Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com