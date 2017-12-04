Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan Teases Second Album With New Music Video Clip

The 'YOUTH' singer shared an exciting clip on the anniversary of his debut album...

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 11:51

Troye Sivan's return to music is coming very soon.

Yesterday was the two year anniversary of the singer's debut album Blue Neighbourhood, so he marked the occasion by teasing its follow-up.

Taking to social media, the 'Wild' singer celebrated the life-changing release and shared a clip from a new music video.

I woke up pissed off today
And lately, everyone feels fake
Somewhere I lost a piece of me
Smoking cigarettes on balconies

But I can't do this alone
Sometimes I just need a light
If I call you on the phone
Need you on the other side

So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper
I'll be loud for you
But you gotta be there for me too

(Gotta be there for me too)
(Gotta be there for me too)
(Gotta be there for me too)

But you gotta be there for me too

Last year took a toll on me
But I made it with you next to me
Around the world and back again
I hope you're waiting at the end

But I can't do this alone
Sometimes I just need a light
If I call you on the phone
Need you on the other side

So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I'll be there for you, I'll be there for you
When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper
I'll be loud for you, I'll be loud for you

I got you, I promise
Let me be honest
Love is a road that goes both ways

When your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I'll be there for you
But you gotta be there for me too

(Gotta be there for me too)
(Gotta be there for me too)
(Gotta be there for me too)

But you gotta be there for me too

Boy, I'm holding on to something
Won't let go of you for nothing
I'm running, running just to keep my hands on you

There was a time that I was so blue
What I got to do to show you?
I'm running, running just to keep my hands on you

Running, running just to keep my hands on you
Running, running just to keep my hands on you
So I'm running, running just to keep my hands on you
But you gotta be there for me too

(Gotta be there for me too)
(Gotta be there for me too)
(Gotta be there for me too)

But you gotta be there for me too
"Two years today since this ol gal came out," he said on Twitter. "Can’t even explain how much this album means to me n how much it and all of you changed my life."

Immediately after he shared a behind-the-scenes clip of him on a music video shoot, saying "...you ready to do it all again sometime soon?"

The short video shows the blonde star under a spotlight staring into the camera before turning as a voice is heard saying 'playback'.

Getty Images

After releasing two EPs, Blue Neighbourhood cemented Troye's status as one of the most exciting and promising young artists in pop with its refreshingly honest collection of electro-pop songs about adolescence.

Earlier this year he collaborated with Martin Garrix on the brilliant one-off single 'There For You', giving him his first UK Top 40 hit.

With confirmation that TS2 is on its way, bring on the new year!

Words: Ross McNeilage

(Wild)
(Hey!)

Trying hard not to fall
On the way home
You were trying to wear me down, down
Kissing up on fences and up on walls
On the way home
I guess it's all working out, now

'Cause there's still too long to the weekend
Too long till I drown in your hands
Too long since I've been a fool
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

Leave this blue neighbourhood
Never knew loving could hurt this good, oh
And it drives me wild
'Cause when you look like that
I've never ever wanted to be so bad, oh
It drives me wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild
(Wild, wild, hey!)

We're alike you and I
Two blue hearts locked in our wrong mind
So can we make the most out of no time?
Can you hold me?
Can you make me leave my demons and my broken pieces behind?

'Cause there's still too long to the weekend
Too long till I drown in your hands
Too long since I've been a fool,
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

Leave this blue neighbourhood
Never knew loving could hurt this good, oh
And it drives me wild
'Cause when you look like that
I've never ever wanted to be so bad, oh
It drives me wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild

You make my heart shake
Bend and break
But I can't turn away
And it's driving me wild
You're driving me wild
You make my heart shake
Bend and break
But I can't turn away
And it's driving me wild
You're driving me wild...
(Hey!)

Leave this blue neighbourhood
Never knew loving could hurt this good, oh
And it drives me wild
'Cause when you look like that
I've never ever wanted to be so bad, oh
It drives me wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild...
(Wild, wild)
(Wild, hey!)
