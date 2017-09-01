True Detective

True Detective Season Three Gets The Official Green Light

It's a go!

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 11:54

Good news for fans of gritty, grimy crime saga True Detective, with HBO confirming that a third season is officially on the way. And interestingly, it looks set to go head to head with Netflix’s hit show Ozark…

According to the newly-released and very official synopsis, “Season 3 of True Detective will tell the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.” Two months ago we’d never heard of the place, and now it’s crime telly’s hottest destination!

Watch! You know you want to check out the Game of Throne's cast revealing their funniest season 7 moments...

The new series will star Moonlight Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as the state police detective investigating the case, while Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier will direct alongside series creator  Nic Pizzolatto. Given how rough and ready Green Room was, not to mention Saulnier’s previous pic Blue Ruin, it sounds like a pretty good fit to us.

The new season is slated to start filming later this year, with a release date pencilled in for autumn 2018. Something to fill that gaping GOT-sized hole in your viewing schedules before that show makes its rumoured return in 2019…

