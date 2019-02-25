Casting Now! Do You Want To Star In A Brand New MTV Reality Series?

Calling all lovers and budding liars, MTV needs YOU for the second series of True Love Or True Lies?

That’s right, we’re casting for series two of the smash hit reality TV show and everyone is welcome.

MTV

So, if you believe you and your partner are in the perfect relationship, or at least think you’ve got what it takes to pretend you are, for a huge cash prize, this is the show for you.

Simply fill in your details in the form below and you and your partner could find yourselves playing the ultimate game of deception and detection soon.

Good luck!