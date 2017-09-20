10 Reality Show Spin-Offs That You May Not Have Seen But NEED To

Okay so we're all here out of a common love: reality shows. You're obsessed with Newcastle, love the Beach of Doom and are despo to hit up Calabasas. So if you've seen every episode of your fave shows then you'll need your next fix.

Welcome to the best spin-offs of those shows, you need to see for you own happiness...

1. Kem and Chris: Straight Outta Love Island

Okay so we haven’t seen it yet but if the trailer has anything to go by Chris and Kem will be filling the Love Island shaped hole in our hearts to the actual brim. WE CANNOT WAIT.

2. The City

So we guess The City is technically a spin-off of a spin-off having come from The Hills but we’re counting it. The show followed Whitney Port from the hills of LA to the streets of New York. There was boy drama, work drama and a ton of friends drama plus it launched the career if the icy Olivia Palermo. SO GOOD.

3. There’s Something About Megan

The stand-out star of The Only Way Is Essex and Ex On The Beach got her own TOWIE spin-off when cameras followed her to Nashville, Tennessee in America to chase her dream of becoming the next Miley Cyrus. Def worth a watch.

4. The Hills

Yes, the show that introduced made Speidi was an extension of Laguna Beach’s main babe Lauren Conrad's life. It followed LC from Laguna to LA where she moved in with her new BFF Heidi Montag and tried to make it in the world of fashion. If you live under a rock or were born after 2005 then you NEED to see this for your own happiness,

5. Vanderpump Rules

Lisa Vanderpump of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame got her own show focusing on her restaurants in LA, SUR. The young, hot cast have more drama that you can shake a reality covered stick at. There’s break-ups, fist fights and a lot of hooking up. You NEED this in your life.

6. Life Of Kylie

Even the Kardashian sisters wanted to know what Kylie Jenner does every day and now we all can. Hoorah. Follow Ky as she goes to prom, dates a secret dude and finds fake lip kits. Anything Kylie is needed tbh.

7. UNHhhh with Trixie Matell and Katya

If you’re a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan then you will be OBSESSED with the spin-off web series with two of the queens Trixie Mattell. It’s random, pretty rude and hilarious. Def NSFW! Just pop your earphones in.

8. Snooki & JWOWW

After Jersey Shore said it’s goodbyes we needed something to ease the pain and obvs it involved Snooki. The girls moved into a house together to cause all kind of mischief with Snooki’s boyfriend and baby daddy and JWOWW’s dude Roger who would later propose on an episode.

9. Brooke Knows Best

After starring in her wrestler dad Hulk Hogan’s show Hogan Knows Best, Brooke was given her own show which followed her life in Miami as she tried to become the next Britney Spears. She was rich, Hulk was always popping up and her songs were actually quite catchy. AMAZING.

10. Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami

We literally could have added every single KUWTK spin-offs but that would have taken you all week to read. The best has to be when comedy duo Kourtney and Khloe went to Miami, the first of the spin-offs and we saw a whole lotta Scott Disick. By the end of the series Kourt was pregnant and the rest is a very complicated history.

Now check out the most heartbreaking reality show experts of all time...