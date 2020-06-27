TV

Javicia Leslie Has Been Announced As TV’s First Black Batwoman

The hero Gotham deserves

Thursday, July 9, 2020 - 10:22

It’s been confirmed that Javicia Leslie will be the first black actor to portray Batwoman on TV.

On Wednesday, CW announced that Javicia would be succeeding Ruby Rose in the iconic role on the superhero drama. According to Variety, her character will be called Ryan Wilder and is described as "likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed.”

The description also says she’ll be "nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her" and "not your stereotypical all-American hero."

In a statement, Javicia said: “I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

This time, last year... Happy Pride! 🌈💚

Ruby Rose has reacted to the casting news on Instagram, writing: “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. ❤️ I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. 

She added: “You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!”

Javicia has previously starred on the CBS comedy-drama God Friended Me, the BET series The Family Business, and in the movie Always A Bridesmaid. Season two of Batwoman is set to premiere on screens in early 2021. 

Are you excited to tune in?

