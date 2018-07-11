twenty one pilots

twenty one pilots Drop TWO Tracks & Announce New Album ‘Trench’

'Jumpsuit' and 'Nico And The Niners' are two new tracks from twenty one pilots fifth studio album Trenches

Megan Downing
Wednesday, July 11, 2018 - 13:38

Guys, we don’t mean to alarm you but there is a twenty one pilots related emergency happening right now.

The duo have FINALLY released some new music in the form of the first single ‘Jumpsuit’ from their upcoming fifth studio album TRENCH, along with a brand new music video to go with it!

YES WE’RE FREAKING OUT!

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR ‘JUMPSUIT’ HERE:

twenty one pilots: Jumpsuit [Official Video]

And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve also dropped another new track titled ‘Nico And The Niners’ and we literally can’t cope with all this excitement. Listen to the official audio for ‘Nico And The Niners’ here:

twenty one pilots: Nico And The Niners [Official Audio]

After teasing fans with cryptic tweets and mail-outs earlier in the week we’ve been keeping all eyes on the band’s social accounts anticipating the drop of new music but nothing could prepare us for TWO BRAND NEW SONGS!

Not only do we now have two twenty one pilots bangers to listen to on repeat, we also have a release date for the new album – everyone put October 5th in the diary and count down the days.

The band will celebrate the release of TRENCH with “The Bandito Tour”, a massive headline world tour set to get underway October 16th in Nashville. The tour will traverse the US through the autumn followed by dates in Australia, Europe and the UK, including a date at the SSE Wembley Arena on 7th March 2019. Yep, it's already in our calendars.

