twenty one pilots

Twenty One Pilots Dropped The Music Video For Chlorine And These Fan Theories About It Are Crazy Good

Their fans? Intellectuals.

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 14:32

Twenty One Pilots have dropped the fifth music video from their fourth studio album ‘Trench’, and this time it’s for the track ‘Chlorine'.

Fans have been introduced to a new animated character ‘Ned’, who stars in the video alongside members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, and many of them are drawing the dots between him and frontman Joseph himself.

Watch the music video for Twenty One Pilots' ‘Chlorine’ below:

twenty one pilots - Chlorine (Official Video)

As usual, the TØP boys are confusing fans with multiple theories on what the video could symbolise, and many think that the cute animated figure could be a temperament of Joseph himself due to a scene where the two characters seem to mirror each other running [see transition at 3:33]. We definitely think the fans are onto something here…

Check out the best fan theories below:

A valid point was made…

We want to believe this because Ned is WAY too cute to represent anything bad.

Josh does look incredibly confused by the whole thing.

The way… Josh… pays attention… *big heart eyes*

We will never be able to unsee this.

With all these theories seeming like possible options, we can’t decide which one to believe in, but what we are sure of is that Twenty One Pilots have yet again created an original and intriguing music video that fits perfectly into the concept of the song. Their minds, honestly...

Latest News

You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
When In Rome… You Can Hire Your Very Own Instagram Boyfriend
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Twenty One Pilots Dropped The Music Video For Chlorine And These Fan Theories About It Are Crazy Good
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Penn Badgley Explains Why People Are So Attracted To His ‘You’ Character
Ariana Grande Drops The Tracklist For Album ‘Thank U, Next’ And It’s Savage
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Her Split From Darren Quirk: ‘It’s Just So Sad’
J. Cole Wiped His Instagram Feed Clean Before Posting Announcement For His New Single
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters Star Throws Serious Shade On Upcoming Sequel
Vicky Pattison caught snogging Towie&#039;s Ercan Ramadan.
Vicky Pattison Seen Snogging Towie’s Ercan Ramadan In The Street
Shawn Mendes And Niall Horan Have Been Teasing Fans With The Possibility Of A Collab
Drake at his Aubrey &amp; The Three Migos Tour
Drake Has Announced A UK And EU Tour And Fans Are Losing It
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - I&#039;ll Never Love Again - Music Video
Oscars 2019: See The FULL LIST Of Nominees Now
Spotify Has Released A ‘Don’t Play This Artist’ Feature And It Allows You To Block Their Music
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
The Charlotte Show S2 First Look: Charlotte Crosby Feels Sick Before She Drops A Reet Serious Question On Boyf Josh Ritchie - Exclusive

More From twenty one pilots

Twenty One Pilots Dropped The Music Video For Chlorine And These Fan Theories About It Are Crazy Good
Post Malone
Reading & Leeds 2019: Foo Fighters, twenty one pilots, The 1975 & Post Malone To Headline
twenty one pilots - My Blood - Music Video
twenty one pilots
My Blood
twenty one pilots perform in London.
twenty one pilots A Complete Diversion London Show In Pictures
twenty one pilots perform in London.
twenty one pilots Return With Mind-Blowing 'A Complete Diversion' London Show
Troye Sivan in his &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
New Music Round-Up: Troye Sivan, Mabel, Eminem, Craig David & More!
Nicki Minaj QUEEN album cover
New Music Round-Up: Troye Sivan, Twenty One Pilots & Nicki Minaj
twenty one pilots - Levitate - Music Video
twenty one pilots
Levitate
twenty one pilots - Jumpsuit - Music Video
twenty one pilots
twenty one pilots TRENCH Trilogy Music Videos
twenty one pilots - Levitate - Music Video
twenty one pilots Complete TRENCH Trilogy With ‘Levitate’
twenty one pilots - Nico and the Niners - Music Video
twenty one pilots
Nico And The Niners
twenty one pilots - Jumpsuit - Music Video
twenty one pilots
Jumpsuit

Trending Articles

Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Scotty T&#039;s girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Chloe Elizabeth Reveals Just How Happy She Is With Scotty T As She Shares Surgery Results
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Her Split From Darren Quirk: ‘It’s Just So Sad’
Vicky Pattison caught snogging Towie&#039;s Ercan Ramadan.
Vicky Pattison Seen Snogging Towie’s Ercan Ramadan In The Street
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child
Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Music
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far