Twenty One Pilots Dropped The Music Video For Chlorine And These Fan Theories About It Are Crazy Good
Their fans? Intellectuals.
Twenty One Pilots have dropped the fifth music video from their fourth studio album ‘Trench’, and this time it’s for the track ‘Chlorine'.
Fans have been introduced to a new animated character ‘Ned’, who stars in the video alongside members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, and many of them are drawing the dots between him and frontman Joseph himself.
Watch the music video for Twenty One Pilots' ‘Chlorine’ below:
As usual, the TØP boys are confusing fans with multiple theories on what the video could symbolise, and many think that the cute animated figure could be a temperament of Joseph himself due to a scene where the two characters seem to mirror each other running [see transition at 3:33]. We definitely think the fans are onto something here…
Check out the best fan theories below:
A valid point was made…
We want to believe this because Ned is WAY too cute to represent anything bad.
Josh does look incredibly confused by the whole thing.
The way… Josh… pays attention… *big heart eyes*
We will never be able to unsee this.
With all these theories seeming like possible options, we can’t decide which one to believe in, but what we are sure of is that Twenty One Pilots have yet again created an original and intriguing music video that fits perfectly into the concept of the song. Their minds, honestly...