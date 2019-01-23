Twenty One Pilots Dropped The Music Video For Chlorine And These Fan Theories About It Are Crazy Good

Twenty One Pilots have dropped the fifth music video from their fourth studio album ‘Trench’, and this time it’s for the track ‘Chlorine'.

Fans have been introduced to a new animated character ‘Ned’, who stars in the video alongside members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, and many of them are drawing the dots between him and frontman Joseph himself.

Watch the music video for Twenty One Pilots' ‘Chlorine’ below:

As usual, the TØP boys are confusing fans with multiple theories on what the video could symbolise, and many think that the cute animated figure could be a temperament of Joseph himself due to a scene where the two characters seem to mirror each other running [see transition at 3:33]. We definitely think the fans are onto something here…

Check out the best fan theories below:

First thoughts on chlorine: We are Ned and we made Tyler and Josh give us chlorine. Also its like a reverse Stressed Out where Tyler is the one with the headphones. #chlorinemv #twentyonepilots — Ciara (@CiaraGarci_) January 23, 2019

A valid point was made…

the pool is a place in tyler's mind where he hides when he decays, josh and tyler fill the pool so ned can come in, ned comes in to stay close to tyler, cuz ned is a representation of good things and wills that reminds him that's life worth living for many reasons #chlorinemv — gary (@Muriloch_) January 23, 2019

We want to believe this because Ned is WAY too cute to represent anything bad.

So what if some people’s theories are right and Ned is Tyler’s imaginary friend.. is that why Josh is looking like “who the heck are you looking at bro?”#chlorinemv @twentyonepilots pic.twitter.com/dIHxe4WnkX — hardcøre banditø (@clikkie_shanaa) January 23, 2019

Josh does look incredibly confused by the whole thing.

i think ned is meant to represent a part of tyler (tyler’s hope or another positive emotion?). and chlorine represents a negative emotion aka why josh stops pouring it into the pool when he sees ned + pays attention to tyler in the car to make sure he doesn’t drink it #chlorinemv pic.twitter.com/5G13yY49FB — 𝐛 ✩ (@ghostofyouvinyl) January 23, 2019

The way… Josh… pays attention… *big heart eyes*

We will never be able to unsee this.

With all these theories seeming like possible options, we can’t decide which one to believe in, but what we are sure of is that Twenty One Pilots have yet again created an original and intriguing music video that fits perfectly into the concept of the song. Their minds, honestly...