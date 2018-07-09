twenty one pilots Signal Return With Cryptic Emails & Tweets

View the lyrics

I wish I found some better sounds no one's ever heard

I wish I had a better voice that sang some better words

I wish I found some chords in an order that is new

I wish I didn't have to rhyme every time I sang

I was told when I get older, all my fears would shrink

But now I'm insecure, and I care what people think



My name's Blurryface and I care what you think

My name's Blurryface and I care what you think



Wish we could turn back time to the good old days

When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out

Wish we could turn back time to the good old days

When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out

We're stressed out



Sometimes a certain smell will take me back to when I was young

How come I'm never able to identify where it's coming from?

I'd make a candle out of it, if I ever found it

Try to sell it, never sell out of it, I'd probably only sell one

It'd be to my brother, cause we have the same nose, same clothes, home grown, the stone's throw from a creek we used to roam

But it would remind us of when nothing really mattered

Out of student loans and tree house homes, we all would take the latter



My name's Blurryface and I care what you think

My name's Blurryface and I care what you think



Wish we could turn back time to the good old days

When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out

Wish we could turn back time to the good old days

When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out



Used to play pretend, give each other different names, we would build a rocket ship and then we'd fly it far away

Used to dream of outer space, but now they're laughing at our face singing "wake up, you need to make money", yeah

Used to play pretend, give each other different names, we would build a rocket ship and then we'd fly it far away

Used to dream of outer space, but now they're laughing at our face singing "wake up, you need to make money", yeah



Wish we could turn back time to the good old days

When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out

Wish we could turn back time to the good old days

When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out



We used to play pretend, used to play pretend, money

We used to play pretend, wake up you need the money

Used to play pretend, used to play pretend, money

We used to play pretend, wake up you need the money

Used to play pretend, give each other different names, we would build a rocket ship and then we'd fly it far away

Used to dream of outer space, but now they're laughing at our face saying "wake up, you need to make money", yeah

Writer(s): Tyler Joseph Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com