twenty one pilots Signal Return With Cryptic Emails & Tweets

Monday, July 9, 2018 - 12:21

It's been precisely three years, one month and 22 days since twenty one pilots released Blurryface, and precisely two years and 23 days since they released ‘Heathens’ (but who's counting?) - needless to say we’ve been ‘Stressed Out’ waiting for more music from Tyler and Josh and it appears the next evolution of the band is thankfully right around the corner. 

I wish I found some better sounds no one's ever heard
I wish I had a better voice that sang some better words
I wish I found some chords in an order that is new
I wish I didn't have to rhyme every time I sang
I was told when I get older, all my fears would shrink
But now I'm insecure, and I care what people think

My name's Blurryface and I care what you think
My name's Blurryface and I care what you think

Wish we could turn back time to the good old days
When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out
Wish we could turn back time to the good old days
When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out
We're stressed out

Sometimes a certain smell will take me back to when I was young
How come I'm never able to identify where it's coming from?
I'd make a candle out of it, if I ever found it
Try to sell it, never sell out of it, I'd probably only sell one
It'd be to my brother, cause we have the same nose, same clothes, home grown, the stone's throw from a creek we used to roam
But it would remind us of when nothing really mattered
Out of student loans and tree house homes, we all would take the latter

My name's Blurryface and I care what you think
My name's Blurryface and I care what you think

Wish we could turn back time to the good old days
When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out
Wish we could turn back time to the good old days
When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out

Used to play pretend, give each other different names, we would build a rocket ship and then we'd fly it far away
Used to dream of outer space, but now they're laughing at our face singing "wake up, you need to make money", yeah
Used to play pretend, give each other different names, we would build a rocket ship and then we'd fly it far away
Used to dream of outer space, but now they're laughing at our face singing "wake up, you need to make money", yeah

Wish we could turn back time to the good old days
When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out
Wish we could turn back time to the good old days
When our momma sang us to sleep but now we're stressed out

We used to play pretend, used to play pretend, money
We used to play pretend, wake up you need the money
Used to play pretend, used to play pretend, money
We used to play pretend, wake up you need the money
Used to play pretend, give each other different names, we would build a rocket ship and then we'd fly it far away
Used to dream of outer space, but now they're laughing at our face saying "wake up, you need to make money", yeah
Fans on the duo’s mailing list – also known as The Skeleton Clique - received this somewhat sinister gif of an eye seemingly starting to open on Friday, coincidentally (probably not) exactly a year after they announced their hiatus:

Credit: twenty one pilots

They’ve also been posting a bunch of lines (lyrics?) written in reverse, which when read normally, say:

YOU’LL HAVE TO COME AND FIND ME
MY PRETTY SLEEPER
WOULDN’T IT BE GREAT IF WE COULD JUST LAY DOWN?
I WILL FEAR THE NIGHT AGAIN
NOBODY DREAMS WHEN THEY BLINK
REMEMBER THE MORNING IS WHEN NIGHT IS DEAD
AND NOW I JUST SIT IN SILENCE

Whatever’s coming, consider us officially EXCITED!

