twenty one pilots Signal Return With Cryptic Emails & Tweets
What does it mean?!
It's been precisely three years, one month and 22 days since twenty one pilots released Blurryface, and precisely two years and 23 days since they released ‘Heathens’ (but who's counting?) - needless to say we’ve been ‘Stressed Out’ waiting for more music from Tyler and Josh and it appears the next evolution of the band is thankfully right around the corner.
Fans on the duo’s mailing list – also known as The Skeleton Clique - received this somewhat sinister gif of an eye seemingly starting to open on Friday, coincidentally (probably not) exactly a year after they announced their hiatus:
They’ve also been posting a bunch of lines (lyrics?) written in reverse, which when read normally, say:
YOU’LL HAVE TO COME AND FIND ME
MY PRETTY SLEEPER
WOULDN’T IT BE GREAT IF WE COULD JUST LAY DOWN?
I WILL FEAR THE NIGHT AGAIN
NOBODY DREAMS WHEN THEY BLINK
REMEMBER THE MORNING IS WHEN NIGHT IS DEAD
AND NOW I JUST SIT IN SILENCE
Whatever’s coming, consider us officially EXCITED!