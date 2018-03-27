Twitch Prime Subscribers Can Download All These Games For Free Right Now

First it was PlayStation Plus, then it was Games with Gold. Now monthly free games are coming for Twitch Prime members!

Not sure what Twitch Prime is? Well, if you (or someone in your family) uses Amazon Prime, you can link it to your Twitch account and get a load of free goodies, from a free sub month to support your favourite streamer, to loot packs in games like Call of Duty: WWII and Fortnite.

Indie FPS Superhot is free on Twitch Prime this month / SUPERHOT Team

Now, though, Twitch is giving away even more. Just like the subscription services for PlayStation and Xbox, you can now grab free games every month, too, as part of its Free Games with Prime promotion.

Wondering what's free this month? Well, you'll get Superhot, Oxenfree, Shadow Tactics, Mr. Shifty, and Tales from Candlekeep Tomb of Annihilation.

Next month brings Tales from the Borderlands, SteamWorld Dig 2, Tokyo 42, Kingsway, and Dubwars.

Don't forget, Devil May Cry HD is already available for all Twitch Prime subscribers, for free, right now. You'll have to use Twitch's Desktop App (on Windows) to play your freebies, though.

Wondering what else is new this year? Check our our picks of the best games coming up in 2018!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE BIGGEST NEW GAMES COMING SOON...