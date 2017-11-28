Tom Holland Is Getting Ready To Star In The 'Uncharted' Movie
Tom Holland has basically confirmed he’s doing the Uncharted film.
Well this is a bit exciting. It looks as though the long-planned Uncharted film has finally found its Nathan Drake, with Spider-Man star Tom Holland all but confirming that he’ll be starring as the wise-cracking treasure hunter.
Holland broke the news by posting an Uncharted game screen as an Instagram story, accompanied by the caption, “For research purposes”. And while that isn’t quite the same as official confirmation, it doesn’t get much closer…
The new movie will be a precursor to the story told in the videogame series, with Holland set to play a younger version of Drake. And having seen him knock it out of the park as a similarly quip-tastic Spider-Man, we’d say it’s pretty much perfect casting.
With Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy currently in place to direct, there’s no release date in place as yet, but word is the project will start filming in 2018. Plenty of time for Holland to work his way through the whole quadrilogy!
- By George Wales @georgewales85
