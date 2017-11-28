Tom Holland Is Getting Ready To Star In The 'Uncharted' Movie

Uncharted 4

Well this is a bit exciting. It looks as though the long-planned Uncharted film has finally found its Nathan Drake, with Spider-Man star Tom Holland all but confirming that he’ll be starring as the wise-cracking treasure hunter.

Holland broke the news by posting an Uncharted game screen as an Instagram story, accompanied by the caption, “For research purposes”. And while that isn’t quite the same as official confirmation, it doesn’t get much closer…

The new movie will be a precursor to the story told in the videogame series, with Holland set to play a younger version of Drake. And having seen him knock it out of the park as a similarly quip-tastic Spider-Man, we’d say it’s pretty much perfect casting.

With Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy currently in place to direct, there’s no release date in place as yet, but word is the project will start filming in 2018. Plenty of time for Holland to work his way through the whole quadrilogy!

- By George Wales @georgewales85

20 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Tom Holland!

  • At 20 (as of today, HBD, TH!), he’s the youngest person to play our fave awesome arachnid (Andrew Garfield was 29, Tobey Maguire was 27).
  • Born in South London, Tom Stanley Holland’s dad is TV comedian and author Dominic Holland.
  • Parents can be so embarrassing: Tom’s dad has written a book called, “How Tom Holland Eclipsed His Dad”. Games night in the Holland household must be totes awks.
  • His dad wasn’t home when it was announced Tom had bagged the role of Peter Parker, tweeting ““This morning I had 4 sons and now I have 3 sons and 1 spider - typical of me to be gigging and missing all the fun at home #spiderman”.
  • He has three younger brothers – Paddy and twins Sam and Harry, who regularly roast him on WhatsApp.
  • Tom went to the famous BRIT School – yes, that’s the one where Adele, Amy Winehouse and Rizzle Kicks went.
  • He does whatever a spider can; Tom’s a big fan of free running and regularly posts pictures of himself flinging through the air.
  • He also loves trampolines, and has got one in his back garden. The boy just loves to bounce.
  • Tom’s got some sweet, sweet moves - he played the title role of Billy Elliot in the West End from 2008 – 2010. Will we see Spidey do a pirouette in Homecoming next year?
  • He’s an Arsenal fan, but by his own admission he “sucks at football”. Surely with those web-slinging skills he’d be better off in goal?
  • Tom fought off (not literally) the likes of Paper Town’s Nat Wolff, Percy Jackson aka Logan Lerman and Ender’s Game’s Asa Butterfield to play Spider-Man.
  • He’s worked with Thor before, getting wet on a boat with Chris Hemsworth in 'In The Heart of the Sea'.
  • Chris rang him up and gave him some advice after he got the Spidey role. Err, can you pass his number on to us, Tom?
  • He likes nothing more than Facetiming with his cute dog Tessa, who features a lot on his Insta and Twitter feeds. He was giving her a bath just before Marvel announced him as the new Peter Parker.
  • Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr, gave some advice to a nervous Tom during his first Spider-Man screen test. RDJ is also a mentor to Star Wars’s John Boyega, so if Tom pops up in Ep VIII, we’d be very happy Chewbaccas!
  • He was already a big Marvel fan before he was cast, and has his own Spider-Man costume, which he wore to a fancy dress party two years before he got the part. It was meant to be!
  • Sadly, he was a bit disappointed the first time he put on the Spidey suit for real: “It was kind of baggy the first time I tried it on, and it wasn’t as cool as I hoped!”
  • Tom spends 20 minutes a week giving himself electric shocks, which is apparently meant to aid his fitness training. That’s, erm, that’s a bit weird Tom, tbqhwy.
  • He won an armful of awards for his role in tsunami drama, 'The Impossible,' and was in serious contention for an Oscar. So he’ll be able to make getting bitten by a radioactive spider look really believable.
  • After ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ next year, we’ll see him star in the ‘reimagining’ of 90’s fave ‘Jumanji,’ which will also star Kevin Hart, Jack Black, & Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. We think a little bit of pee just came out.
