V Festival

How To Watch V Festival 2017 On MTV This Weekend

We'll be coming to you LIVE from Chelmsford this Saturday and Sunday...

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 20:33

Missed out on tickets to V Festival? Don't worry, we've got your back because this weekend (19th-20th August) we're at V Festival for a fourth year running and we'll be coming to you LIVE from Hylands Park in Chelmsford with highlights across the two days.

Appearing at V Festival across the weekend will be JAY-Z, P!nk, Ellie Goulding, Steve Aoki, Craig David, Rudimental, Stormzy plus many more, and from 9pm on Saturday and Sunday on MTV, MTV Music and MTV Live HD you can join Becca Dudley and Jack Saunders to watch some of the best performances from the comfort of your own sofa!

What's more, make sure you're following MTV UK on Facebook because MTV News' Tinea Taylor will be going live backstage, grabbing interviews with some of this year's line up and keep an eye out for some special guests taking over our Snapchat account - @MTVUK - too!

Can't join us live? We'll be airing loads of artist specials from V Festival 2017 over the 8th-10th September on MTV Music. 

