James Arthur Talks Working With Ryan Tedder, Rudimental and OneRepublic

James Arthur performed an AMAZING set over the weekend at V Festival and he sat down to tell us what’s going on behind the music!

The ‘Sun Comes Up’ singer opened up about his huge comeback success (he’s broken America, guys!) and what he’s getting up to on tour with Ryan Tedder.

When asked about the incredible success of ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ - it just went TRIPLE platinum in America! - he said, “It’s been really rewarding.”

“I feel like I’ve been working quite hard over the last few years. I had a massive dip, a massive low, and I had to climb my way back up and it’s nice to be here.”

James performed a solo set on the main stage and also popped up during Rudimental’s headline set to perform their massive summer collaboration, and he told us how that lucky opportunity came around.

“I was lucky enough for them to reach out to me. They asked me […] and I loved it. The minute I heard it I took my own meaning from it. I just thought it was a great tune, something different and an opportunity for me to show a different side of me to people.”

It sure did - and we absolutely love it!

It’s been an unbelievable 12 months for the singer, so picking out one highlight is understandably no easy feat. Although, when asked if there’s been a ‘pinch me’ moment, his answer is one not many others can say…

“Currently I’m supporting OneRepublic in America and Ryan Tedder, I think to any singer-songwriter, is kind of a God. I get to perform on stage with him every night. It’s kind of mind-blowing.”

We’re not jealous, not at all…

By Ross McNeilage

