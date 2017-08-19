V Festival

Raye Talks Stanning Chris and Kem from Love Island and Her Friendship with Stormzy

We caught up with the 'You Don't Know Me' singer at V Festival...

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 10:14

RAYE is unstoppable right now. Her Jonas Blue feature 'By Your Side' went gold and her Jax Jones collaboration 'You Don't Know Me' has gone platinum. If that's not enough she's also making waves with her own songs. 'The Line' is a total bop.

We caught up with RAYE at V Festival to find out more about her music, Love Island and her friendship with Stormzy.

On the inspiration behind 'The Line' RAYE was pretty clear that it came from personal exeprience.

"It was my best friend's birthday maybe two years ago and I remember getting all dressed up, favourite shoes, favourite outfit, so excited. We waited in the queue for like an hour and a half. They didn't let us in." revealed RAYE. Oh no! What a shame.

She then added: "I hate queuing." And boy do we sympathise!

Luckily for us she turned her bad going out experience into an incredible single.

RAYE then talked about getting the chance to perform at MTV Malta: "That was amazing. It was 50,000 people and I got to do my own set." and about hoping to meet her Love Island favourites at V: "Chris and Kem from Love Island. Where are you?"

We hope that she managed to find them.

"FLIPZ get in the damn picture" ... "okay fine" ahhahaha love my bruvaassss for comin to see meee ❤❤❤❤❤ @stormzyofficial @flipz100

Raye also talks about working with Stormzy and she mentions that she "love[s] him to bits"!

Check out the full interview below.

MTV UK
Post by mtvuk.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Slams Steph Davis’ Other Ex Sam Reece: “I Was Going To Slap That Little Pr*ck” – EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift Is ‘Overhauling Her Image’ With Album Number Six

Highest Paid Actor Earns More Than Double Highest Paid Actress Emma Stone

Raye Talks Stanning Chris and Kem from Love Island and Her Friendship with Stormzy

Beyoncé Taps Laverne Cox For New Secret Project

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Chocolate-Loving German Thieves Steal $80k Worth Of Nutella And Kinder Eggs

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Clay and Tony in 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro Just Had His Say On A Major Fan Theory

11 Times P!nk Was A Total Music Video Badass

2017 VMA Pre-Show Performers Revealed!

14 Things Guaranteed To Happen On Your First Friend Holiday

12 Genuinely Brilliant Eye Palettes For Under £20

Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Real Reason Why She’s Cutting Back On Alcohol

Biomutant

Biomutant: Everything We Know About The New Open World Kung Fu Game

Disney

Here's Your First Look At The Live-Action Frozen Broadway Cast In Costume

Kacy Hill Performs &#039;Like A Woman&#039; For MTV PUSH

Exclusive: Kacy Hill Does Gorgeous Shawn Mendes Cover

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

More From V Festival

Music

Raye Talks Stanning Chris and Kem from Love Island and Her Friendship with Stormzy

Music

The Vamps Reveal Their Number One Celebrations And Tease "Uplifting" New Album﻿

V Festival

V Festival 2017: RAYE Professes Love For Chris And Kem & Disciples Share Poncho Fashion Advice | MTV News

Perrie Edwards Rocks The Body Glitter Trend At V Festival In The Best Way

Jay-Z Ended His V Festival Set With Touching Tribute To Chester Bennington

V Festival

V Festival 2017: Anne-Marie On Being Recognised & Rudimental Show Us Their Moves | MTV News

Pink At V Festival 2017
Music

P!nk Literally Flies Into V Festival 2017 For Hit-Packed Set

Pink - Live At V Festival 2017

All The Best Pics From V Festival 2017!

Music

How To Watch V Festival 2017 On MTV This Weekend

Music

9.9 Problems JAY-Z Won’t Have Headlining V Festival 2017

V Festival

V Festival 2017 Warm Up Playlist

Win VIP Tickets To V Festival 2017!

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Little Mix
Music

Did Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Just Confirm That Little Mix Have a New Music Video?

Chloe Ferry Hits Back At Trolls After Claiming Eggy Bread Talents Make Her 'Wife Material'

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

Sarah Hyland And Dominic Sherwood Have Split After Two Years Together