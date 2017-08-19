Raye Talks Stanning Chris and Kem from Love Island and Her Friendship with Stormzy

RAYE is unstoppable right now. Her Jonas Blue feature 'By Your Side' went gold and her Jax Jones collaboration 'You Don't Know Me' has gone platinum. If that's not enough she's also making waves with her own songs. 'The Line' is a total bop.

We caught up with RAYE at V Festival to find out more about her music, Love Island and her friendship with Stormzy.

On the inspiration behind 'The Line' RAYE was pretty clear that it came from personal exeprience.

"It was my best friend's birthday maybe two years ago and I remember getting all dressed up, favourite shoes, favourite outfit, so excited. We waited in the queue for like an hour and a half. They didn't let us in." revealed RAYE. Oh no! What a shame.

She then added: "I hate queuing." And boy do we sympathise!

Luckily for us she turned her bad going out experience into an incredible single.

RAYE then talked about getting the chance to perform at MTV Malta: "That was amazing. It was 50,000 people and I got to do my own set." and about hoping to meet her Love Island favourites at V: "Chris and Kem from Love Island. Where are you?"

We hope that she managed to find them.

Raye also talks about working with Stormzy and she mentions that she "love[s] him to bits"!

Check out the full interview below.

Words: Sam Prance