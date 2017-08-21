V Festival

The Vamps Reveal Their Number One Celebrations And Tease "Uplifting" New Album﻿

The 'All Night' hitmakers gave us the scoop on everything we needed to know...

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 18:02

We managed to steal The Vamps for a quick chat at V Festival before they took over the stage and it was HILARIOUS!

Connor, Tristan, James and Brad revealed why they’d kept V waiting so long for them, what they did to celebrate their first number one album and told us what we can expect from their next album.

After their third album Night & Day: Night Edition went straight to the top of the charts, the boys “Celebrated big, well and true. We were in London and had a family gathering then went to a nightclub and teared it up, I would say.”

And what did they think about knocking Ed Sheeran off the top spot?

“It was about time.” Ouch!

[OfficialCharts.com]

Now that the Night Edition of their two-parter third album is out, the band revealed they’re finishing up the Day Edition, and mentioned it might sound slightly different.

“The albums, as we’ve grown up and progressed, sound different throughout. We’ve got a two-part album so 'The Day' part of the album is a bit more uplifting and organic.”

Can we expect some Spanish-influenced bops like we’re hearing on the charts? Let's find out...

MTV UK
Post by mtvuk.

By Ross McNeilage

WATCH THE VAMPS' 'ALL NIGHT' VIDEO BELOW

