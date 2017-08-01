Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan Reveal How They Filmed The Movie's Most Spectacular CGI Moments
Get all the behind the scenes SFX secrets.
Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 12:53
With fantastical interplanetary settings, bonkers looking inhabitants and even Rihanna as a shapeshifting alien in Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, we'd expect nothing less sci-fi-tastic from iconic director of The Fifth Element, Luc Besson.
So when we sat down with the stars of the new sci fi adventure. Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan, we had to know what the new blockbuster's most spectacular moments were like to film!
HIT PLAY to see Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan reveal the behind the scenes secrets of Valerian's most awe-inspiring effects...
- 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' hits cinemas 2 August 2017.
Best New Movies For Summer 2017
