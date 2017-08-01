Cara Delevingne Reveals Her Most Memorable Moments Of Rihanna BEHIND THE SCENES Of Valerian

Things we are excited for about Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets:

1) Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan's bants

2) Bare weird aliens

3) Rihanna as a sexy stripping shape-shifting alien

And its mainly number three, to be honest.

So, HIT PLAY to see Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets stars Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan give us the insider goss on Rihanna’s most memorable scenes as a a shapeshifting entertainer in the new sci-fi blockbuster...

- 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' hits cinemas 2 August 2017.