Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Cara Delevingne Reveals Her Most Memorable Moments Of Rihanna BEHIND THE SCENES Of Valerian

Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan give us the insider goss on Rihanna’s most memorable scenes.

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 16:44

Things we are excited for about Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets: 

1) Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan's bants

2) Bare weird aliens

3) Rihanna as a sexy stripping shape-shifting alien 

And its mainly number three, to be honest.

So, HIT PLAY to see Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets stars Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan give us the insider goss on Rihanna’s most memorable scenes as a a shapeshifting entertainer in the new sci-fi blockbuster... 

- 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' hits cinemas 2 August 2017.

