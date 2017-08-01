Cara Delevingne Reveals Her Most Memorable Moments Of Rihanna BEHIND THE SCENES Of Valerian
Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan give us the insider goss on Rihanna’s most memorable scenes.
Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 16:44
Things we are excited for about Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets:
1) Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan's bants
2) Bare weird aliens
3) Rihanna as a sexy stripping shape-shifting alien
And its mainly number three, to be honest.
So, HIT PLAY to see Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets stars Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan give us the insider goss on Rihanna’s most memorable scenes as a a shapeshifting entertainer in the new sci-fi blockbuster...
- 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' hits cinemas 2 August 2017.
Best New Movies For Summer 2017
-
Sony1 of 10
-
Lionsgate2 of 10
-
Sony3 of 10
-
Warner Bros.4 of 10
-
Sony5 of 10
-
Disney Pixar6 of 10
-
A247 of 10
-
Warner Bros8 of 10
-
Universal9 of 10
-
Paramount10 of 10
Latest News
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Where To Buy The Incredible Homeware In The House
Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp
Cara Delevingne Reveals Her Most Memorable Moments Of Rihanna BEHIND THE SCENES Of Valerian
Sia Has Signed A New Record Deal And Is Releasing A Christmas Album
10 Secrets We Are Despo For The Celebs In Celebrity Big Brother To Spill
Louis Tomlinson Shares His Thoughts On Justin Bieber Cancelling His Purpose Tour
Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother
Serena Williams Just Published The Most Empowering Essay For Black Women Equal Pay Day
10 Reasons Why Tomorrowland Is The Greatest Place On Earth
Big Little Lies IRL: MTV Visits Monterey, California
Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan Reveal How They Filmed The Movie's Most Spectacular CGI Moments
Craig David Talks Ibiza Pool Parties, The Measure Of Success, And Going Back To His Music Roots
Jemma Lucy Is Set To Reveal All The Juicy Details On Her Fling With Cheryl's Ex Ashley Cole On Celebrity Big Brother
10 Of The Most Outlandish Things That Have Ever Come Out Of Jemma Lucy's Mouth
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Check Out The First Pics Of The Fancy AF House
What It's Really Like To Go On Roaccutane
Rita Ora Posts Hot Instagram Picture and Diplo Can't Keep His Cool
Love Island's Kem And Amber Talk Their Plans For A Showstopping Dream Wedding
What Gender Fluidity ISN'T
Deadpool 2: Here's Your First Look At New Character Domino
More From Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Cara Delevingne Reveals Her Most Memorable Moments Of Rihanna BEHIND THE SCENES Of Valerian
Movies
Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan Reveal How They Filmed The Movie's Most Spectacular CGI Moments
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets RIHANNA Behind The Scenes
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets SFX Behind The Scenes With Cara Delevingne And Dane Dehaan
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Cara Delevingne And Dane Dehaan Reveal Their Fave Memories Of Each Other
Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets First Look Pics
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Did Love Island's Mike Thalassitis Just Drop A Major Hint He's Dating Caroline Flack?
Style
Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy
Celebrity
Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother
Celebrity
Jemma Lucy Is Set To Reveal All The Juicy Details On Her Fling With Cheryl's Ex Ashley Cole On Celebrity Big Brother
Celebrity
7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV
Celebrity
Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Has An Explanation For Why Her Lips Are Looking Bigger These Days
Celebrity
Love Island's Olivia Attwood Reveals What She'd Say If Chris Hughes Proposed
Celebrity
Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Back On Track So Go Ahead And Breathe That Sigh Of Relief
Celebrity
Nathan Henry Denies He's Going On Celebrity Big Brother But We're Not Convinced
Music
Did Perrie Edwards Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid With This Subtle Lyric Change?
Celebrity