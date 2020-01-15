Vanessa Hudgens Is Glowing On Her First Outing Since 'Split' From Austin Butler After Nine Years

Vanessa Hudgens has stepped out for the first time following reports she’s split from Austin Butler after almost nine years together.

She was absolutely glowing at the Bad Boys For Life red carpet just hours after it was reported they’d broken up.

Getty

The couple are rumoured to have split in late 2019, and haven’t been seen together since November.

Neither have commented on the split themselves, but Vanessa did head to Instagram to post a cute selfie after the news broke.

Getty

A source told Us Weekly: "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup."

While she might be all smiles, the internet is in straight-up mourning over the end of the relationship.

"No one look at me for the rest of forever cause I’ll be drowning in my tears Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up after 9 years together," wrote one person on Twitter.

Getty

Another Twitter wrote: "vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up so it‘s officially true that real love doesn‘t exist."

A third added: "vanessa and austin broke up after 9 years this is a pop culture tragedy."

Getty

"Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens broke up...please respect my privacy during this difficult time."

We're going to need at least a week to get over this.