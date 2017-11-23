VH1

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song

The Christmas countdown has officially begun so we want to know you're favourite ever Christmas song! Let's take a look at the contenders...

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 15:40

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Pull out your loudest Christmas jumper and dust off your festive playlist to blast ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ without the summer sunshine there to shame you.

We all have our favourite Christmas songs but what is the best of all? It’s your time to decide!

From The Pogues and Wham! to Destiny’s Child and Justin Bieber, we’ve shortlisted the 40 best contenders and need your help choosing the ultimate anthem for this year.

What are you waiting for? Have yourself a merry little Christmas - and vote now!

Make sure to watch when we'll be counting down the results on VH1 (Sky 357 / Virgin 316) on 17th December!

 

 

