Vicky Pattison

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

All Vicky's celeb pals flocked to the launch of her body confidence campaign for the lingerie brand.

Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:45

Last night an almighty shindig was thrown to celebrate Vicky Pattison being named Anne Summers' first ever body confidence ambassador and all the Geordie's celeb pals were out in full force to support her, including pregnant bestie Ferne McCann obvs.

And let's just say those lasses have a whole lot to be confident about. Vicky looked nothing short of an absolute vision in a white lace bustier while preggo Ferne was G-L-O-W-I-N-G in an all black jumpsuit and denim jacket.

Getty

In fact, everyone who showed up to the event, which was celebrating the launch of the campaign entitled 'Unapologetically You', looked unapologetically amazing.

That included TOWIE stars Danielle Armstrong and Lauren Goodger as well as CBB's Casey Batchelor. 

Getty

Vicky took to her Instagram this week to promote the campaign, writing: "Women can be whatever they want to be! Beauty comes from confidence, from kindness, from spreading positivity, from encouraging and supporting other women!"

Amen to that sister.

Vicky Pattison's Anne Summers Launch

  • Vicky Pattison
    Getty
    1 of 9
  • Vicky Pattison
    Getty
    2 of 9
  • Ferne McCann
    Getty
    3 of 9
  • Danielle Armstrong and Ferne McCann
    Getty
    4 of 9
  • Danielle Armstrong and Ferne McCann
    Getty
    5 of 9
  • Danielle Armstrong
    Getty
    6 of 9
  • Vicky Pattison's celeb pals were there to support her
    Instagram/LaurenGoodger
    7 of 9
  • Vicky Pattison and CBB's Casey Bachelor
    Getty
    8 of 9
  • CBB's Casey Bachelor
    Getty
    9 of 9

