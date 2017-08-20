Vicky Pattison

Beach Body SOS: Vicky Pattison Reveals Her Biggest Fitness Achievement, Workout Food Tips And Which Kardashian Gives Her Body Goals - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Beach Body SOS, starting Wednesday 17th January at 8pm - ONLY on MTV!

Andrew Penkethman
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 11:57

The Queen of Geordie, the Queen of the beach, the Queen of the jungle - what ISN'T our Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison Queen of?!

MTV's brand new body transformation show Beach Body SOS (from the makers of Ex On The Beach), starting Wednesday 17th January at 8pm on MTV, sees Vicky and her squad of trusty personal trainers on a mission to help 16 individuals get beach body confident!

Ahead of the brand new series, we sat down for an EXCLUSIVE interview with everyone's favourite Geordie lass to talk everything fitness, including health hacks, body goals and her top tips for staying in shape!

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE BEACH BODY SOS INTERVIEW WITH VICKY PATTISON BELOW:

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Vicky explained her motives for wanting to get into fitness: "A couple of years ago I went on holiday with my family and I got papped on the beach in a really unflattering bikini. When the pictures came out and they were splashed across the front of every national magazine and newspaper and everyone's criticising you, it sparked something in me which will stay with us forever".

Asked why she LOVES being fit, Vicky told us: "I live a busy life, as I'm sure everyone does these days, but being strong and healthy and fit, you wake up before your alarm goes off, or you wake up when it does, but you're not dreading it. You are ready to face whatever the day throws at you!".

YAAAAS GIRL! 

MTV

When asked what her biggest fitness achievement has been, Vicky exclusively told MTV: "I had the number one selling fitness DVD in the country when I released mine. Harry Potter didn't get a look in!".

Vicky also revealed who her celeb body inspiration is, explaining: "I am mad mad in love with all of the Kardashians but Khloe I can't help but have crazy love for, because she puts all her workouts on Instagram, you see how hard she grafts, you do see her getting her head down, you do see her sweating in the gym so I've got alot of time for her!".

#GOALS, right?

❣️I Love Myself A Mirror Selfie❣️

❣️I Love Myself A Mirror Selfie❣️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

It wasn't long before Vicky got talking food and she certainly had some cracking tips for all you foodies out there: "Pre-working out, I like something like porridge oats, maybe some wholemeal toast, maybe some scrambled eggs, little bit of avocado. Post-training you need a protein hit, have a protein shake or a protein bar."

MTV

Don't miss brand new Beach Body SOS, starting Wednesday 17th January at 8pm - only on MTV!

And you can watch all of our EXCLUSIVE videos with Vicky and our trainers below:

More From Vicky Pattison

Beach Body SOS: Vicky Pattison Reveals Her Biggest Fitness Achievement, Workout Food Tips And Which Kardashian Gives Her Body Goals - EXCLUSIVE
body_sos_cast_thumbnail.jpg
Ex On The Beach: Body SOS | Meet The Trainers!
Ex On The Beach: Body SOS Host Vicky Pattison Hints At Injuries, Emotional Transformations And ‘Fit Lads’ As Series Start Date Is Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Vicky Pattison hits back at fans who criticises her on social media
Vicky Pattison Shuts Down 'Disgusting' Troll Who Criticised Her Charity Work
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Vicky Pattison hits back at fans who criticises her on social media
Vicky Pattison Hits Back After She’s Criticised Over Sunbathing Pose On Instagram
Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid
Vicky Pattison talks about embracing her sensitive side
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Her Sensitive Side: ‘It Makes Me Who I Am’
I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges
Vicky Pattison Instagram
Vicky Pattison And John Noble Are Having A Totally Romantic Weekend
Vicky Pattison is enjoying the best birthday weekend ever for her 30th
Vicky Pattison Celebrates Turning 30 In Just The Best Way

Trending Articles

It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Aaron Chalmers and Talia Oatway
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Proves He's The Dream Boyfriend With These Heart Melting Words About His Lady
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Farewell Lad! Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle Has ‘No Regrets’ As He Talks Leaving The Show After 15 Seasons And Preparing To Become A Dad – EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split
Geordie Shore Radgies Tease Gaz Beadle’s Exit, A 'Massive Love Triangle’ And A Pure Akka Fight Between Two Lads In Series 16 - EXCLUSIVE
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Gary Beadle Leaving Geordie Shore
Sam Gowland Hilariously Trolls Chloe Ferry's Chicken Nugget Proposal Hint