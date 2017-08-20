Beach Body SOS: Vicky Pattison Reveals Her Biggest Fitness Achievement, Workout Food Tips And Which Kardashian Gives Her Body Goals - EXCLUSIVE

The Queen of Geordie, the Queen of the beach, the Queen of the jungle - what ISN'T our Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison Queen of?!

MTV's brand new body transformation show Beach Body SOS (from the makers of Ex On The Beach), starting Wednesday 17th January at 8pm on MTV, sees Vicky and her squad of trusty personal trainers on a mission to help 16 individuals get beach body confident!

Ahead of the brand new series, we sat down for an EXCLUSIVE interview with everyone's favourite Geordie lass to talk everything fitness, including health hacks, body goals and her top tips for staying in shape!

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE BEACH BODY SOS INTERVIEW WITH VICKY PATTISON BELOW:

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Vicky explained her motives for wanting to get into fitness: "A couple of years ago I went on holiday with my family and I got papped on the beach in a really unflattering bikini. When the pictures came out and they were splashed across the front of every national magazine and newspaper and everyone's criticising you, it sparked something in me which will stay with us forever".

Asked why she LOVES being fit, Vicky told us: "I live a busy life, as I'm sure everyone does these days, but being strong and healthy and fit, you wake up before your alarm goes off, or you wake up when it does, but you're not dreading it. You are ready to face whatever the day throws at you!".

YAAAAS GIRL!

When asked what her biggest fitness achievement has been, Vicky exclusively told MTV: "I had the number one selling fitness DVD in the country when I released mine. Harry Potter didn't get a look in!".

Vicky also revealed who her celeb body inspiration is, explaining: "I am mad mad in love with all of the Kardashians but Khloe I can't help but have crazy love for, because she puts all her workouts on Instagram, you see how hard she grafts, you do see her getting her head down, you do see her sweating in the gym so I've got alot of time for her!".

#GOALS, right?

It wasn't long before Vicky got talking food and she certainly had some cracking tips for all you foodies out there: "Pre-working out, I like something like porridge oats, maybe some wholemeal toast, maybe some scrambled eggs, little bit of avocado. Post-training you need a protein hit, have a protein shake or a protein bar."

