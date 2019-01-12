Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image

Vicky Pattison has proved that she’s relatable as ever after sharing a candid picture of herself following what looks like an incredible night out in Mexico.

The former Geordie Shore lass is known for keeping it real on social media, which is why fans shouldn’t be too surprised that she’s shared a hilarious shot of herself attempting to go about her day with a cracking hangover.

Now get checking out Vicky Pattison's real AF bikini video...

The 31-year-old paid a visit to famous Cancun nightclub Cocobongos and spent the next day in recovery mode: “Go to Cocobongos they said... it’ll be fun they said... 😩🙈 Hangover 1 Vicky 0 💃🏻🥂😂”

It turns out this particular club is known for being incredible, with one person responding to her post with their own experience: “Cocobongos ruins lives 😆 nearly fell down the escalator on the way out 😅😂.”

Someone else added: “I lost two full days in Mexico due to a post cocobongos hangover best night ever,” as a third fan commented: “We went there and what a night lol.”

More helpful comments included one person’s hangover cure: “A can of irn bru and a bacon butty and you’ll be back to normal in no time!” as another suggested that Vicky attempt dry January for the next few weeks.

This comes as Viks revealed that she intends to make the next six months the most positive of her life: “This year Believe in yourself. Believe you can do it, believe you deserve it. And believe you will get it.”

We’ll drink to that.