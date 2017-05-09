Vicky Pattison

Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?

She says she's ready for marriage - but also OK to wait for John to pop the question

Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 12:23

Vicky Pattison is totally ready for her boyfriend John Noble to ask her to marry him.

However the ex-Geordie Shore babe says she will wait for him to pop the question and she won’t be getting down on one knee herself.

Instagram
“I’m head over heels in love and couldn’t be happier. I am ready to marry but I won’t be proposing. The love life is the only area of my life I don’t want to control,” she told the Daily Star.

“It’s up to John to pick the ring and decide when and where to ask us,” she continued.

Maga to mega ❤️ @vickypattison

Maga to mega ❤️ @vickypattison

A post shared by John Noble (@johnnoblejn) on

Despite being ready (Repeat: ready for John to ask her), Vicky assures she is fine being kept to wait.

“If he asked me of course I would say, ‘Yes’ but I’ve waited 29 years to find ‘The One’ so I can wait a bit longer for him to propose,” she said.

Date night in @sheeshchigwell with the love of my life @johnnoblejn 😍 Couldn't have asked for a nicer night... Beautiful atmosphere, food and service- AS ALWAYS!!! THANKYOU @sheeshchigwell and my gorgeous girl @rochellewood44 for having us 💙 Hair and makeup @thebeautybom Dress @houseofcb

Vix does confess she feels he might be feeling like it’s time to get married too, however.

“You do sometimes start to wonder if this could be the day he proposes but you try not to think like that,” she said.

Just keep dropping those hints, Vicky!

