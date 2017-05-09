Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?

Vicky Pattison is totally ready for her boyfriend John Noble to ask her to marry him.

However the ex-Geordie Shore babe says she will wait for him to pop the question and she won’t be getting down on one knee herself.

Instagram

“I’m head over heels in love and couldn’t be happier. I am ready to marry but I won’t be proposing. The love life is the only area of my life I don’t want to control,” she told the Daily Star.

“It’s up to John to pick the ring and decide when and where to ask us,” she continued.

Despite being ready (Repeat: ready for John to ask her), Vicky assures she is fine being kept to wait.

“If he asked me of course I would say, ‘Yes’ but I’ve waited 29 years to find ‘The One’ so I can wait a bit longer for him to propose,” she said.

Vix does confess she feels he might be feeling like it’s time to get married too, however.

“You do sometimes start to wonder if this could be the day he proposes but you try not to think like that,” she said.

Just keep dropping those hints, Vicky!