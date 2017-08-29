Love Island’s Alex Bowen Expects THIS ‘Crazy’ Thing To Happen At Vicky Pattison’s Wedding

Love Island's Alex Bowen has had his hands pretty full lately. Between launching his debut clothing line MVMNT London, and planning his wedding to fiancé Olivia Buckland - it's fair to say he's been a busy bee.

Still, the Brummy has still found a little time to get excited about a wedding that isn't his own. We're talking about former Geordie Shore babe Vicky Pattison of course, who is set to wed John Noble next summer.

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Alex shared the crazy thing he expects to happen at the wedding. He said: "I expect it to be a crazy party at the end. I know that!"

Obvs! Vick's may have left her mortal days behind her, but we know our lass will throw a proper mint do to celebrate her big day.

The fashion-forward star added: "She seems really happy. I'm really happy for her. She's a lovely girl."

Of course Vicky's isn't the only wedding the reality star is looking forward to, Especially since he and Olivia are in talks to film their upcoming nuptials.

Alex revealed: "We have been told that something is definitely happening to film the wedding but if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t."

"It’s mine and Olivia’s big day and it would just be nice to have something there to watch it back again. There are certain things you’ve got to keep private but we are in talks at the minute – we’ll know soon enough."

We loved watching the pair fall for eachother on Love Island, so of course we would be up for watching them say 'I do' on our screens. Perhaps it could all go down in the villa where it started?

Alex isn't ready to reveal the date of his big day yet, but he does want you to know that his debut clothing line MVMNT launched today.

