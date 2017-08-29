Vicky Pattison

Love Island’s Alex Bowen Expects THIS ‘Crazy’ Thing To Happen At Vicky Pattison’s Wedding

Alex and his fiance Olivia Buckland made the guest list.

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 14:47

Love Island's Alex Bowen has had his hands pretty full lately. Between launching his debut clothing line MVMNT London, and planning his wedding to fiancé Olivia Buckland - it's fair to say he's been a busy bee.

Check out Love Island's Chris Hughes absolutely slating Katie Price's 'threatening' Messages in our EXCLUSIVE video...

Still, the Brummy has still found a little time to get excited about a wedding that isn't his own. We're talking about former Geordie Shore babe Vicky Pattison of course, who is set to wed John Noble next summer.

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Alex shared the crazy thing he expects to happen at the wedding. He said: "I expect it to be a crazy party at the end. I know that!"

Jonny Wilson/MVMNTLondon.co.uk

Obvs! Vick's may have left her mortal days behind her, but we know our lass will throw a proper mint do to celebrate her big day.

The fashion-forward star added: "She seems really happy. I'm really happy for her. She's a lovely girl."

You were always the right person, it was just the wrong time... So glad you came back when it was perfect 💙 @johnnoblejn

Of course Vicky's isn't the only wedding the reality star is looking forward to, Especially since he and Olivia are in talks to film their upcoming nuptials.

Alex revealed: "We have been told that something is definitely happening to film the wedding but if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t."

Jonny Wilson/MVMNTLondon.co.uk

"It’s mine and Olivia’s big day and it would just be nice to have something there to watch it back again. There are certain things you’ve got to keep private but we are in talks at the minute – we’ll know soon enough."

We loved watching the pair fall for eachother on Love Island, so of course we would be up for watching them say 'I do' on our screens. Perhaps it could all go down in the villa where it started?

Croatia blues 😫 @oliviadbuck we went in fully last week ❤️🦄

Croatia blues 😫 @oliviadbuck we went in fully last week ❤️🦄

A post shared by A L E X B O W E N (@ab_bowen) on

Alex isn't ready to reveal the date of his big day yet, but he does want you to know that his debut clothing line MVMNT launched today.

MVMNT London is available at www.mvmntlondon.co.uk

Love Island's Alex Bowen Launches His Debut Fashion Line MVMNT

  • MVMNT London is available at www.mvmntlondon.co.uk
    Jonny Wilson/MVMNTLondon.co.uk
    1 of 8
  • MVMNT London is available at www.mvmntlondon.co.uk
    Jonny Wilson/MVMNTLondon.co.uk
    2 of 8
  • MVMNT London is available at www.mvmntlondon.co.uk
    Jonny Wilson/MVMNTLondon.co.uk
    3 of 8
  • MVMNT London is available at www.mvmntlondon.co.uk
    Jonny Wilson/MVMNTLondon.co.uk
    4 of 8
  • MVMNT London is available at www.mvmntlondon.co.uk
    Jonny Wilson/MVMNTLondon.co.uk
    5 of 8
  • MVMNT London is available at www.mvmntlondon.co.uk
    Jonny Wilson/MVMNTLondon.co.uk
    6 of 8
  • MVMNT London is available at www.mvmntlondon.co.uk
    Jonny Wilson/MVMNTLondon.co.uk
    7 of 8
  • MVMNT London is available at www.mvmntlondon.co.uk
    Jonny Wilson/MVMNTLondon.co.uk
    8 of 8

 

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He And Marnie Simpson Are 'In The Best Place They've Ever Been' After Their Rome Trip - EXCLUSIVE

Demi Lovato Talks Being A Role Model And Having The Best Fans In The World

Marnie Simpson's Word Of Warning To Chloe Ferry: She Needs To Stop The Surgery Now

Charlotte Crosby's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

10 Things Anyone With An Ex Who Isn’t An Ex Will Understand

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa React To Las Vegas Shooting

Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes Perform Live At Ministry Of Sound And Confirm Their Record Deal

Chris & Kem Top The iTunes Chart With Debut Single 'Little Bit Leave It'

Love Island’s Alex Bowen Expects THIS ‘Crazy’ Thing To Happen At Vicky Pattison’s Wedding

Love Island's Chris Hughes SLATES Katie Price Over Those 'Threatening' Voice Notes - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Just Tattoo Of Us&#039; Charlotte Crosby comments on Charlotte Dawson and Katie Salmon&#039;s row

Charlotte Crosby Says Charlotte Dawson And Katie Salmon's Argument On Just Tattoo Of Us Was One Of 'The Biggest They've Ever Had On The Show' - EXCLUSIVE

Lady Gaga Crowned The First Honorary Miss Gay America

Miley Cyrus Kicks Off Miley Week on Jimmy Fallon With Powerful Performances

HAIM Throw A Barn Dance In 'Little of Your Love' Video

Single AF start date is CONFIRMED

Single AF Start Date Confirmed: Do Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Find Love In The Paris Chateau?

Stormzy Teases Second Album On New Freestyle '4AM In London'

Zoella, Caspar Lee And More YouTube Faves Chat HelloWorld In This Exclusive 360° Campervan Interview

13 Of The Worst People Present In Every Uni Seminar Group

Jesy Nelson Takes To Insta To Introduce New Boyf To The World

More From Vicky Pattison

Love Island’s Alex Bowen Expects THIS ‘Crazy’ Thing To Happen At Vicky Pattison’s Wedding

Geordie Shore

The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations | MTV Celeb

Vicky Pattison Is A Literal Goddess On ‘BAE-cation’ With John Noble

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Thought She Had Been Kidnapped And Feared For Her Life On New TV Series

Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie

Vicky Pattison Set To Marry Fiancé John Noble In £175,000 Ceremony Next Summer

Vicky Pattison Goes On Emotional Twitter Rant About Invasive Paparazzi

Vicky Pattison goes clubbing in Marbella with her boyfriend and her mum
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Says She Almost Killed Joe Swash With Her Awful Driving

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Explains The Zero Geordies Policy For Her Wedding To John Noble

Vicky Pattison reveals what she eats in a week and it includes sweets and booze!
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals Exactly What She Eats In A Week And It Includes Haribo And Wine

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Drives Fans Wild With Sizzling Shower Photo

Would our Geordie Shore radgies rather fight Vicky Pattison or Boss Anna?

Geordie Shore Radgies Reveal Whether They'd Rather Fight Vicky Pattison Or Anna The Boss - EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby Boy As They Reveal His Unique Name

Style

Every Single Time Chloe Ferry Proved She Was Queen Of The Crop Top

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down As She Sees Her Sentimental New Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Dark Side With This Drastic Hair Transformation

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Charlotte Crosby's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Just Tattoo Of Us&#039; Charlotte Crosby comments on Charlotte Dawson and Katie Salmon&#039;s row

Charlotte Crosby Says Charlotte Dawson And Katie Salmon's Argument On Just Tattoo Of Us Was One Of 'The Biggest They've Ever Had On The Show' - EXCLUSIVE