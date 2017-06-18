Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Marnie Simpson's feud with Vicky Pattison has lasted longer than most people's relationships but the Geordie Shore lass has now decided to put her weapons down once and for all to comment on her former co-star's engagement.

The pair have been locked in a war of words ever since Vik criticised Marnie for "messing with her face" by getting cosmetic surgery in 2014. It's been all systems go ever since, with Marns recently branding her "controlling" in new book Stripped Bare.

Now that the pair are older and wiser, Marns has come forward to bury the hatchet and offer her congratulations on the news that John Noble popped the question. Despite the fact she definitely *won't* be invited to the wedding. Awkward.

"I'm happy to hear that Vicky Pattison is engaged to her partner John Noble. We've never got along, but everyone deserves happiness and it looks like she's found it with John, so good luck to her. Now I just need to find my dream man," Marns wrote in her column for Star.

Well. What with Viks already having poured water on the reports she's seething over Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear's relationship, the Geordie Shore corner is practically overflowing with mutual love and respect.

