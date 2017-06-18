Vicky Pattison

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Sound the gong. It's over.

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 11:09

Marnie Simpson's feud with Vicky Pattison has lasted longer than most people's relationships but the Geordie Shore lass has now decided to put her weapons down once and for all to comment on her former co-star's engagement.

The pair have been locked in a war of words ever since Vik criticised Marnie for "messing with her face" by getting cosmetic surgery in 2014. It's been all systems go ever since, with Marns recently branding her "controlling" in new book Stripped Bare.

Now that the pair are older and wiser, Marns has come forward to bury the hatchet and offer her congratulations on the news that John Noble popped the question. Despite the fact she definitely *won't* be invited to the wedding. Awkward. 

"I'm happy to hear that Vicky Pattison is engaged to her partner John Noble. We've never got along, but everyone deserves happiness and it looks like she's found it with John, so good luck to her. Now I just need to find my dream man," Marns wrote in her column for Star.  

Last chance to get this weeks @ok_mag with all of the details of mine and my amazing fiancé @johnnoblejn engagement!! I can't thank you all for your amazing messages of kindness and congratulations! I'm still on cloud 9!!! Huge thankyou to the amazing team at @ok_mag for making our first shoot not only as a couple but as an engaged couple AMAZING!!! We're obsessed with the fab pictures and sweet words! And also a million thank you's to my wonderful squad who I couldn't live without... @raywooldridge on styling, @thebeautybom glamming me and @jamesrudland working his magic on cameraaaaa!!! Me and @johnnoblejn can't express our thanks enough X

Well. What with Viks already having poured water on the reports she's seething over Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear's relationship, the Geordie Shore corner is practically overflowing with mutual love and respect.  

Now get checking out a bunch of celeb exes who had major social-media beef after their split:

 

 

