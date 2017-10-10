Vicky Pattison On Finding Peace With Her Body: 'I'll Never Be In The Gym At 4am'

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her attitude to working out and it turns out we could all take a leaf out of her book when it comes to keeping things both simple and realistic.

The former Geordie Shore gal has discussed how much of a pain it can be heading to the gym, but insisted that each and every person out there could benefit from a little extra push.

In an interview with Closer Magazine, she revealed: "I've always been a workaholic, and it can be a struggle finding time to exercise without completely burning myself out if I have a packed schedule.

She continued: "But I don't beat myself up if I can't get to the gym any more. I'm a normal girl with curves, and I'll never up hitting the gym at 4am.

According to Vicky, the key to feeling healthy and happy is to aim for a workable amount of exercise.

"I relax and enjoy myself when I'm on holiday, but when I get a few days spare I love taking myself off to juicing retreats and boot camps to give myself a boost and get back on track."

As for her perfect hangover cure, Vicky added: "Sometimes you have to listen to your body and if it's telling you to eat a fry-up in front of the telly with your duvet, that's just what you have to do!"

Sounds like Vicky has the whole thing figured out.

