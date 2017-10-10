Vicky Pattison On Finding Peace With Her Body: 'I'll Never Be In The Gym At 4am'
The kind of outlook we should all be aiming for.
Vicky Pattison has opened up about her attitude to working out and it turns out we could all take a leaf out of her book when it comes to keeping things both simple and realistic.
The former Geordie Shore gal has discussed how much of a pain it can be heading to the gym, but insisted that each and every person out there could benefit from a little extra push.
In an interview with Closer Magazine, she revealed: "I've always been a workaholic, and it can be a struggle finding time to exercise without completely burning myself out if I have a packed schedule.
She continued: "But I don't beat myself up if I can't get to the gym any more. I'm a normal girl with curves, and I'll never up hitting the gym at 4am.
According to Vicky, the key to feeling healthy and happy is to aim for a workable amount of exercise.
"I relax and enjoy myself when I'm on holiday, but when I get a few days spare I love taking myself off to juicing retreats and boot camps to give myself a boost and get back on track."
As for her perfect hangover cure, Vicky added: "Sometimes you have to listen to your body and if it's telling you to eat a fry-up in front of the telly with your duvet, that's just what you have to do!"
Sounds like Vicky has the whole thing figured out.
