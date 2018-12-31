TOWIE's Pete Wicks Has A Major Appearance In Vicky Pattison: The Break Up

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has officially clocked out of work for 2018, but not before recruiting TOWIE's Pete Wicks for a pretty important job.

The lass was busy filming the final episodes of TLC's 'Vicky Pattison: The Break Up' over the weekend and she got Pete on board for the most important episode of all.

It looks like Pirate Pete just became Co-Pilot Pete, 'cause the pair took to the skies for the final episode of the series.

In an Instagram video, Pete seemed pretty terrified when Vicky asked if he was up for a bit of "wing walking."

"No, no I don't. Will you do me a favour and not kill us," was Pete's response.

The lass gave a bit more info about what we can expect from the episode in a sweet Instagram post.

She wrote: "Pirate Pete and Pilot Pattison reporting for duty!!!! 😂✈️⚓️

"Well that was it, last day of filming for my brand new show!! Big shoutout to Anglian Flight Centre for having us today!"

She added: "You guys were lovely! I’d also like to thank @tlctvuk for allowing me to turn the worst moment and a tough time into something positive and cathartic! I hope you all tune in and be kind on the 30th of January!"

"That was also my last day of ‘work’ for 2018!! Wooooo!! Now off to celebrate! Big love to my @p_wicks01 for always being there for me ✈️😂💙 Vicky Pattison: The Break Up coming soon to @tlctvuk 💔."

Vicky's show was initially intended to document her wedding, but after her split from John Noble in November it will follow the breakup.

Fortunately, both Vicky and Pete made it back down to the ground safely. Now we can't wait to see what the radgies got up to when the show (and they) hit the air.