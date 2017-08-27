Vicky Pattiosn Is Desperate For Ed Sheeran To Be Her Wedding Singer

Vicky Pattison knows exactly who she wants to serenade her and John Noble on their wedding day – Ed Sheeran.

The Geordie babe is putting her dream out into the universe in the hope that Ed will find out and say yes as she is desperate for him to play a key role in their big day.

Instagram

“Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is mine and John’s song as it is to millions of other people, so I think an acoustic slowed down version would make the perfect first dance,” she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“I’m going to put it out there in the world. I follow him on Twitter so Ed if you’re reading this and you’re up for a lovely slice of wedding cake let me know,” she added.

Vicky is also hoping that 2016 Bake Off winner Candice Brown will make her wedding cake – and that she’ll be able to profit from the wedding by cashing in on a huge magazine deal.

“We will probably do some kind of magazine deal. I mean when you have Ed Sheeran as your singer and Bake Off’s Candice doing the catering it would be mad not to,” she said.

Over to you Ed and Candice…

