Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattiosn Is Desperate For Ed Sheeran To Be Her Wedding Singer

She also has a Bake Off star in mind to make her wedding cake

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 12:20

Vicky Pattison knows exactly who she wants to serenade her and John Noble on their wedding day – Ed Sheeran.

The Geordie babe is putting her dream out into the universe in the hope that Ed will find out and say yes as she is desperate for him to play a key role in their big day.

Instagram

“Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is mine and John’s song as it is to millions of other people, so I think an acoustic slowed down version would make the perfect first dance,” she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“I’m going to put it out there in the world. I follow him on Twitter so Ed if you’re reading this and you’re up for a lovely slice of wedding cake let me know,” she added.

Vicky is also hoping that 2016 Bake Off winner Candice Brown will make her wedding cake – and that she’ll be able to profit from the wedding by cashing in on a huge magazine deal.

“We will probably do some kind of magazine deal. I mean when you have Ed Sheeran as your singer and Bake Off’s Candice doing the catering it would be mad not to,” she said.

Over to you Ed and Candice…

Vicky Pattison and John Noble

Vicky Pattison and John Noble
Vicky Pattison looks amazing in leather bra as she attends Ann Summers party
Vicky Pattison Looks UH-MAZING In Sexy Leather Bra At Ann Summers Party

Vicky Pattison goes clubbing in Marbella with her boyfriend and her mum
Vicky Pattison Goes Clubbing In Marbella With Her Man And Her Mum And Has The Most Fun Ever

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Wedding Plans And Reveals She's Saying 'No Strippers' To John Noble

Vicky Pattison and off to boot camp in Wales for a week and she's giving up gin!
Vicky Pattison's Giving Up Gin And Make Up For A Week On Boot Camp Holiday

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

Vicky Pattison Awkwardly Swerves An Interviewer's Question About Sex-Toys

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble
Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble
Vicky Pattison Posts Adorable Message To Fiancé John Noble, "You Loved Me When I Couldn't Love Myself"

Vicky Pattison Gets Honest About How Being Engaged Has Affected Her Sex Drive

Vicky Pattison Reveals How She's Changed Since Her Geordie Shore Days

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts 'I Wanna Keep This Girl'
Are Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Back On After He Posts 'I Wanna Keep This Girl'

Jemma Lucy wowed in a very revealing outfit during the Celebrity Big Brother final
Everyone's Talking About The Dress Jemma Lucy Wore At The Celebrity Big Brother Final

Vicky Pattison looks amazing in leather bra as she attends Ann Summers party
Vicky Pattison Looks UH-MAZING In Sexy Leather Bra At Ann Summers Party

Gary Beadle has always wanted to be a dad reveals Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei

