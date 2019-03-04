Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Look So In Love On Romantic Budapest Getaway

The former Geordie Shore star and her lad were all about selfies on their cute trip.

Monday, March 4, 2019 - 10:24

It looks like Vicky Pattison and her new bae, Ercan Ramadan, are having the best time in the early stages of their relationship.

Over the weekend, the pair jetted off for a romantic getaway to Budapest, Hungary and it's safe to say they looked seriously into each other.

Play the video to see Vicky Pattison get real about body image...

Vicky documented the whole thing on her Insta, and we're hella jealous (mostly of all the food and drinks they consumed).

In between their romantic strolls and cute dinner dates, the pair were sure to snap plenty of couple pics.

Instagram/vickypattison

The pair first went Instagram official just ahead of Valentine's day, and now they're fully flauntin' their love on the gram.

We guess they're into each other and they DGAF who knows it.

Vicky gave Ercan a shoutout on Instagram, writing: "The escalation of our last day/night in Budapest..."

Instagram/vickypattison

She added: "I’ve honestly had such a wonderful time and would recommend it to anyone! The perfect city break! We met so many lovely people and barely scraped the surface for all the amazing things to do and see! 
Also, THANKYOU for being a great travel buddy @ercan_ram!! I’m very sad to be going home...  (my liver is thrilled it might finally get a rest however! #miserableorgan)."

Instagram/vickypattison

'Travel buddy'.

We're buzzing to see Vicky is having such a mint time with her new man.

