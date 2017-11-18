Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Are Having A Totally Romantic Weekend

The wife-to-be is enjoying her 30th birthday weekend in style

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 11:03

Vicky Pattison and her fiance John Nobel already look like a perfect husband and wife.

The cute couple have been sharing photos of a totally romantic weekend together with fans on social media.

Vicky - who celebrated turning 30 earlier this week by going wedding dress shopping - has been uploading loads of snaps on Instagram.

Posing with John while wearing matching grey tops and drinking a giant milkshake, Vicks gave an insight into how perfect she and John are together.

Shake what your mamma gave ya... 😂😍🍦 Taking a break from some retail therapy in @harrods with my no.1 and an Oreo shake... 😍 John's wearing @annie___hood Tshirt and I'm in @oasis and no, we didn't mean to match! 😂🙈

"Shake what your mamma gave ya... 😂😍🍦 Taking a break from some retail therapy in @harrods with my no.1 and an Oreo shake,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Vicky and John were helping Vicky’s friend Charlotte Tobin celebrate her own 30th birthday - with the bash being the perfect excuse for a romantic weekend in London.

#DirtyThirtyyyyyy.... 😂😍🍾👏🏼✨👑 Turning 30 doesn't feel so bad when gorgeous people like @charlottebelletobinpr are turning 30 too!!! 😂😍 Fab night lastnight babe.. But I wouldn't expect anything less from the queen of PR!! THANKYOU for having us!! Cheeky cameo from @yinkabokinni in this one too- who smashed the music all night! 💙 Jumpsuit is @houseofcb

And on Sunday, Vicky shared a photo from her hotel bedroom and gave the smallest hint of a lovers tiff - but she didn’t seem to mind being annoyed by John…

"How do you like your eggs in the morning?! I like mine with a view... 😍🍳 (I made the schoolboy error of telling @johnnoblejn what I had planned to caption this pic and not only did he pop it up first but he also STOLE my cute caption...THIEF!” she wrote.

How do you like your eggs in the morning?! I like mine with a view... 😍🍳 (I made the schoolboy error of telling @johnnoblejn what I had planned to caption this pic and not only did he pop it up first but he also STOLE my cute caption... THIEF! But I'd committed to it so I'm using it regardless! 😂😡) @parkplaza Westminster you have MADE my birthday weekend! I can't thank you guys enough! 💛

"But I'd committed to it so I'm using it regardless!” she added - sharing a selfie of her morning view that John had already shared on his own Instagram feed.

We’re pretty confident this is a marriage that is going to last a lifetime.

