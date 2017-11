Vicky Pattison And John Noble Are Having A Totally Romantic Weekend

Vicky Pattison and her fiance John Nobel already look like a perfect husband and wife.

The cute couple have been sharing photos of a totally romantic weekend together with fans on social media.

Vicky - who celebrated turning 30 earlier this week by going wedding dress shopping - has been uploading loads of snaps on Instagram.

Posing with John while wearing matching grey tops and drinking a giant milkshake, Vicks gave an insight into how perfect she and John are together.

"Shake what your mamma gave ya... ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿฆ Taking a break from some retail therapy inย @harrodsย with my no.1 and an Oreo shake,โ€ she wrote alongside the photo.

Vicky and John were helping Vickyโ€™s friend Charlotte Tobin celebrate her own 30th birthday - with the bash being the perfect excuse for a romantic weekend in London.

And on Sunday, Vicky shared a photo from her hotel bedroom and gave the smallest hint of a lovers tiff - but she didnโ€™t seem to mind being annoyed byย Johnโ€ฆ

"How do you like your eggs in the morning?! I like mine with a view... ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿณ (I made the schoolboy error of tellingย @johnnoblejnย what I had planned to caption this pic and not only did he pop it up first but he also STOLE my cute caption...THIEF!โ€ she wrote.

"But I'd committed to it so I'm using it regardless!โ€ she added - sharing a selfie of her morning view that John had already shared on his own Instagram feed.

Weโ€™re pretty confident this is a marriage that is going to last a lifetime.