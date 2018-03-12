Vicky Pattison

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison And John Noble After A Wild Night Of Shots And No Sleep Are Everything

Vicky Pattison got mortal after coming fourth on Australia's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison isn't afraid of a night out on toon, and she got pure mortal after coming fourth on Australia's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Yep, after weeks of living on rations (and definitely no alcohol) in the jungle, the lass well and truly let her hair down with a few of her fellow cast-mates as well as her bae John Noble.

Take a look at the video to see why Vanessa's heartbreaking story left Vicky in tears on Ex On The Beach: Beach Body SOS...

Probably excited to get back on social media after being totally phone-deprived in camp, Vicks decided to document the entire evening on her Instagram story, and the aftermath is the most hilarious part tbh.

Before we get to that, we should go over what roughly went down.

Instagram/VickyPattison

It was obvious things were going to get messy when Vicky let her followers know: "I am drunk." Later Vicky was filmed kissing a few members of her 'jungle family' on the cheek and downing tequila shots the right way (we're talking limes, salt, the whole shebang).

The lass was later heard shouting at John and the rest of her jungle crew: "Lads, lads, lads, lads, now get your d**ks out!"

Instagram/VickyPattison

Then a massive tray of shots arrived, which is when Vicky urged everyone: "Stop acting like f**nies and get involved!"

It was all fun and games, until it was 6am, Vicky hadn't slept and she was accompanied in a car by a totally zombified fiancé (no offense, John).

Instagram/VickyPattison

"Sorry I look like a naked mole rat, I’ve not had any sleep whatsoever, I could not relax was scrolling through social media looking at all the nice things you’ve said," explained a surprisingly chirpy-sounding Vicks before she turned the camera on the absolute spectacle that was her fiancé.

Instagram/VickyPattison

LOL. John is literally everyone who has ever typed the dreaded words into Google: "Can you die from a hangover?" The best of us have been there once or twice.

At least it's looking like the amazing night of celebrations was well worth the sore heads. Hang in there, John!

Now hit play on the video to see Sophie Kasaei, Lateysha Grace and Olivia Buckland chat about all things relationships in 'That's What She Said'...

 

 

 

