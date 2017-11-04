Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Look Beyond Excited With Their Brand New Home

The couple gave fans a sneak peek at their new pad

Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 12:00

Vicky Pattison and her fiancé John Noble are now proud home owners – and it looks like they couldn’t be more excited.

The loved up pair celebrated their engagement last month with a lavish bash.

John's met the future in-laws - and you too can now Meet The Geordie Shore Parents! Watch now...

But now they could have a whole new reason to celebrate – with a house warming after getting a dream home together.

Taking to Instagram to show off their new digs, Vicky shared a boomerang video of John smiling wildly while she jumped on a staircase behind him.

Just fooling round in our new gaff aren't we?! 😂😍 Why?! Cos we can @johnnoblejn... COS WE CAN! #homeownerswag 💙🏡

“Just fooling round in our new gaff aren't we?!” the reality babe wrote.

“Why?! “ she continued, adding: “Cos we can @johnnoblejn... COS WE CAN! #homeownerswag.”

Instagram

The star had her Instagram feed flooded with positive comments as fans took to the social media app to send warm wishes to the couple.

“Congratulations on your new Home,” one fan wrote – with another typing: “Congrats you gawjus girlie who always keeps it real be happy.”

